DEREK WARWICK, IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE WRONG TIME – SportHistoria

article by Andrew La Rovere adapted from Formula 1, the stories

The career of a Formula 1 champion resembles a novel. All different, of course, but all similar in some key passages: the successes in the minor formulas, the debut with a small team with which to shine and the transition to a leading team.

In Derek Warwick’s story, at some point, something goes wrong. Derek is a crystalline talent, everyone says it: he wins in Formula 3 and is second in Formula 2; debuted with the Toleman in 1981. The single-seater is indecent and only qualifies in the last race, in Las Vegas.

The following year the car improves, it always breaks down but it’s often fast and Derek shows up. In Zandvoort he sets the fastest lap, in Brands Hatch he comes back like a fury and when he retires he is second. It is said that they let it start with little petrol: a few laps of glory and then retirement, to attract sponsors. That’s probably true.

For 1983, Toleman prepares a single-seater of rare ugliness, but fairly competitive. Warwick gets nine points and earns the top team, Renault.

1984 seems to be the year of the consecration: in Brazil he was immediately in the lead, ready for his first victory, but a suspension broke ten laps from the end. At the following race, in Kyalami he was third behind the McLarens of Lauda and Prost, then in Zolder second, beaten by Michele Alboreto: the progression seems irresistible. His day seems to have come in Dallas: second, he attacks Mansell on the outside and passes, but ends up on the dirt and crashes. At the end of the year Warwick is 7th in the drivers’ standings, with 23 points.

However, Renault has decided to retire and the following year will be an ordeal. A little bad, Lotus has its eye on Derek. At that point, however, something gets in the way, and that something has a name: Ayrton Senna. The Brazilian doesn’t want him in the team and Derek remains on his feet.

His chances in Formula 1 pretty much end there.

That year, 1986, will race the infamous Brabham on soleinstead of the unfortunate De Angelis. Then three years at Arrows: good placements and another possible victory that fades in the deluge of Montreal in 1989 for engine failure.

At Lotus they finally call him, in 1990, when the single-seater is no longer worth almost nothing. Senior year is 1993, at Footwork. Warwick retires at nearly fortyhas never won a race, even if for many he could aspire to the World Championship, with the right car, but he survived a series of incredible accidents, won Le Mans and the world sports in 1992.

To his brother Paul, a great talent who died just 22 years old in F3000 a Oulton Park, it got much worse.

I like:

“Like” Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

