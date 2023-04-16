DeRozan talks about his daughter being threatened by the Internet: very sad, I only care about my daughter enjoying her moment – ​​yqqlm

Original title: DeRozan talked about his daughter being threatened by the Internet: very sad, I only care about my daughter enjoying her moment

Live Broadcast, April 15 News Today’s NBA playoffs, the Bulls lost 91-102 to the Heat and missed the playoffs. After the game, DeRozan accepted media interviews.

According to earlier reports, after the last game, DeRozan’s 9-year-old daughter was threatened online. She was escorted out of the Scotiabank Arena (home of the Raptors) by Bulls security and taken to the court with her father. On the team bus.

DeRozan said: “It’s crazy, this is the world we live in, there will always be some miserable people, they don’t have a life of their own, it’s sad, I just care about my daughter enjoying her moments. “

DeRozan played 41 minutes today, made 9 of 19 shots, 0 of 2 three-pointers, and 8 of 9 free throws. He scored 26 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists and 1 steal. He scored the highest assists in the team.

