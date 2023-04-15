A disturbing story emerges dating back to the play-in between the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter Diar was in fact escorted out of the Scotiabank Arena after receiving online threats. We are talking about a nine year old girl.

DeRozan later commented: “As long as he was there with his father, I wasn’t worried about anything happening! It was just a precautionary measure and I appreciate that.”

“It’s crazy. It’s the world we live in. No matter how good something may be, there will always be miserable people who just don’t have a life. Is sad. All I care about is that my daughter has fun.”

Diar DeRozan went viral during the game for her screams every time the Raptors hit the free throw line.

