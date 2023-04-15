Home Sports DeRozan’s daughter being escorted out of the arena
Sports

DeRozan’s daughter being escorted out of the arena

by admin
DeRozan’s daughter being escorted out of the arena

A disturbing story emerges dating back to the play-in between the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter Diar was in fact escorted out of the Scotiabank Arena after receiving online threats. We are talking about a nine year old girl.

DeRozan later commented: “As long as he was there with his father, I wasn’t worried about anything happening! It was just a precautionary measure and I appreciate that.”

“It’s crazy. It’s the world we live in. No matter how good something may be, there will always be miserable people who just don’t have a life. Is sad. All I care about is that my daughter has fun.”

Diar DeRozan went viral during the game for her screams every time the Raptors hit the free throw line.

See also  Nations League, Germany-Italy 5-2: epochal defeat in the record-breaking evening of Gnonto - Sport

You may also like

Controversy after Rafa’s millionaire jackpot! They accuse Pasapalabra...

The full NBA playoff table

the use of body scanners is “not recorded”,...

Beverly’s 0-point Bulls were eliminated and threatened to...

Anna Patten: Defender eyes FA Cup glory with...

The kitchen as a weapon. A bit of...

Larne: The journey from second-tier strugglers to Premiership...

1500 people participated!The 26th Changde Children’s Go Duanwei...

Scores of the qualifying group from 5 p.m

exams today. But the Giallorossi attack struggles

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy