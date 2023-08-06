Derrick White is hoping for an extension with the Boston Celtics

Derrick White has been with the Celtics for a season and a half but hopes to stay in Boston for a long time.

“I love Boston. It would be nice to sign a contract extension,” said White. “Let’s see what happens in the window but I like Boston. Now I’m focused on the season,” added White.

White, with the departure of Marcus Smart, should have a role where he will bring more bale.

“I can’t wait. I will have the ball in hand, more in a point guard role. I can’t wait to grow with the team.”

White will earn $17.6 million in 2023-2024 and $18.8 million next year.

