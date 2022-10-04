First 45 ‘on 0-0, then Romairone takes over Gomez and gives the turning point to the match His 1-0 goal on a penalty and the trio of safety after the doubling of Manasiev

TORTONA

Derthona needed their first championship victory. And the goal was finally achieved after five days of fasting. Three points that come after a convincing performance, against an opponent like Gozzano who on the eve was positioned in second place, a length below the leaders Sanremese. A Derthona who unlocks the game with two set pieces in the second half. But compared to the previous matches, the young lions tried to play the game right away, playing the first twenty minutes of the race with an air of attitude. While the change in attack in the middle of the game, with the long Gomez replaced by the short Romairone, gave that verve and those references that until now had been a bit lacking.

lively start but no nets

Coach Fabio Fossati confirms Sarzana’s defense, with the Agazzi-Soplantai-Zucchini trio in front of Edo, while on the flanks Fomov tries in place of Matera on the right, with Procopio on the left. There is also news in the middle, where Giannone, born in 2004, who returned from injury, joins Ciko. While the work of connecting the half shoes is entrusted to Manasiev and Saccà, in support of a Gomez ready to trade but not very reactive in proposing to the conclusion. The Gozzano takes sides in an almost specular way, but appears a bit naive especially in the final phase. At the start, on 9 ‘a conclusion by Manasiev on the outside of the net, on 13’ a diagonal by Saccà too wide, then a low exit from goalkeeper Vagge still on the Juventus winger. Opportunities drop, but the pace remains good.

the turning point in the recovery

In the mid-game break, Fossati plays the Romairone card, excluding Gomez and focusing on an agile attack: the son of art repays the trust by giving personality, conviction, reference to his teammates and above all goals. He wins the penalty in the 5 ‘and transforms it with a powerful shot; this time, however, the bianconeri are not satisfied and continue the offensive forcing. Then the penalty of doubling, transformed by Manasiev, which instills further confidence in the players and joy in the stands. At 21 ‘Romairone triples, impacting the free-kick from the left beaten by Saccà. With this success, Derthona overtakes 5 teams and hooks 2 others, in a very short ranking that includes 18 teams in 10 lengths. And if other points arrive on Wednesday (at 15) at the home of the Bra and Sunday between the friendly walls on Sestri Levante, the season can take a positive turn.

Stefano Brocchetti