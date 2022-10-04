Home Sports Derthona, finally the victory with Gozzano three goals and a good game
Sports

Derthona, finally the victory with Gozzano three goals and a good game

by admin
Derthona, finally the victory with Gozzano three goals and a good game

First 45 ‘on 0-0, then Romairone takes over Gomez and gives the turning point to the match His 1-0 goal on a penalty and the trio of safety after the doubling of Manasiev

Stefano Brocchetti

03 October 2022

TORTONA

Derthona needed their first championship victory. And the goal was finally achieved after five days of fasting. Three points that come after a convincing performance, against an opponent like Gozzano who on the eve was positioned in second place, a length below the leaders Sanremese. A Derthona who unlocks the game with two set pieces in the second half. But compared to the previous matches, the young lions tried to play the game right away, playing the first twenty minutes of the race with an air of attitude. While the change in attack in the middle of the game, with the long Gomez replaced by the short Romairone, gave that verve and those references that until now had been a bit lacking.

lively start but no nets

Coach Fabio Fossati confirms Sarzana’s defense, with the Agazzi-Soplantai-Zucchini trio in front of Edo, while on the flanks Fomov tries in place of Matera on the right, with Procopio on the left. There is also news in the middle, where Giannone, born in 2004, who returned from injury, joins Ciko. While the work of connecting the half shoes is entrusted to Manasiev and Saccà, in support of a Gomez ready to trade but not very reactive in proposing to the conclusion. The Gozzano takes sides in an almost specular way, but appears a bit naive especially in the final phase. At the start, on 9 ‘a conclusion by Manasiev on the outside of the net, on 13’ a diagonal by Saccà too wide, then a low exit from goalkeeper Vagge still on the Juventus winger. Opportunities drop, but the pace remains good.

See also  Belgian Magic Wings diagnosed with two fractures and withdraws from UEFA Euro 2020 coach regrettably jqknews

the turning point in the recovery

In the mid-game break, Fossati plays the Romairone card, excluding Gomez and focusing on an agile attack: the son of art repays the trust by giving personality, conviction, reference to his teammates and above all goals. He wins the penalty in the 5 ‘and transforms it with a powerful shot; this time, however, the bianconeri are not satisfied and continue the offensive forcing. Then the penalty of doubling, transformed by Manasiev, which instills further confidence in the players and joy in the stands. At 21 ‘Romairone triples, impacting the free-kick from the left beaten by Saccà. With this success, Derthona overtakes 5 teams and hooks 2 others, in a very short ranking that includes 18 teams in 10 lengths. And if other points arrive on Wednesday (at 15) at the home of the Bra and Sunday between the friendly walls on Sestri Levante, the season can take a positive turn.

Stefano Brocchetti

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

The Sanmaurense rises on Cerro Maggiore

Ancelotti: Ceballos has some hamstring problems and Hazard...

UC Limana in second place at the Prosecco...

The first group of the Japanese men’s team...

Youth League, Ajax-Napoli 5-1: qualification increasingly difficult

Durant 13+4+4 Irving 9 points Simmons debuts for...

Chinese Super League-Wang Qiuming Andahar scored successively, Dalian...

Premier League, the Gazzetta power ranking after eight...

Chinese Super League-Ye Chugui Jiangong Mi Haolun tied...

Lungavilla flies with Pellegrini and Concolino

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy