Home Sports Derthona, glass half full with Todisco tile, risks a long stop
Sports

Derthona, glass half full with Todisco tile, risks a long stop

by admin

Series d – after 2-2 with the farmhouse

TORTONA

Satisfaction with the performance, a little disappointment with the result. The 2-2 in the home debut in the league against Casale leaves Derthona a certain awareness of the robustness of the background and the good tactical approach, but also the need for mechanisms to oil especially in the construction of the game from below and on set pieces, two factors cost the networks of the nerostellati, for the 0-1 and the final 2-2. In between, good opportunities and the ability to keep the field.

«We are under construction and growing, so some mistakes must be taken into account – comments the sports director Roberto Canepa – but there were excellent ideas to work on and the performance was positive. We have to thank the fans, who have supported the team incessantly, bringing back enthusiasm, they will be very important for us also in the next matches ». Matches for which the calendar undergoes changes: tomorrow at 15 the advance away against the freshman Stresa, in order to have one more day towards the midweek that the whole group will play on Wednesday 21. Derthona will play at home against the Ligorna, but will probably play on Thursday 22nd at 5.30 pm, to encourage the influx of the public at Coppi. The following Sunday will not be played, due to the election day, and the fifth day is postponed to Wednesday 28, with a trip to the Fezzanese field. If we consider that a midweek is also scheduled for 5 October, it means that for three consecutive weeks the D will take the field on Wednesday or Thursday. On the infirmary front, news, probably not good, is expected for the expert central defender Todisco, who came out on a stretcher in the first minutes of the match with Casale due to a knee injury that seems rather serious. Exams in the next few days, but there is a fear of a long stop. –

See also  Sichuan media: After being eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers, the national football team may have no ball to play this year – yqqlm

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Vergano’s goal gives QuinciTava the passing of the...

Udinese-Inter is enclosed in four duels all made...

Wolverhampton-Manchester City 0-3, goals from Grealish, Haaland and...

Broni, a painless knockout De Pasquale (16 points)...

Montanaro and Strambinese with a knife between his...

The more critical the game, the more stable...

Udinese, against Inter Beto towards ownership: Bijol and...

The leader of the Chinese Super League meets...

Iran, a 22-year-old woman beaten and killed because...

U20 Men’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: China lost 1:2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy