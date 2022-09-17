TORTONA

Satisfaction with the performance, a little disappointment with the result. The 2-2 in the home debut in the league against Casale leaves Derthona a certain awareness of the robustness of the background and the good tactical approach, but also the need for mechanisms to oil especially in the construction of the game from below and on set pieces, two factors cost the networks of the nerostellati, for the 0-1 and the final 2-2. In between, good opportunities and the ability to keep the field.

«We are under construction and growing, so some mistakes must be taken into account – comments the sports director Roberto Canepa – but there were excellent ideas to work on and the performance was positive. We have to thank the fans, who have supported the team incessantly, bringing back enthusiasm, they will be very important for us also in the next matches ». Matches for which the calendar undergoes changes: tomorrow at 15 the advance away against the freshman Stresa, in order to have one more day towards the midweek that the whole group will play on Wednesday 21. Derthona will play at home against the Ligorna, but will probably play on Thursday 22nd at 5.30 pm, to encourage the influx of the public at Coppi. The following Sunday will not be played, due to the election day, and the fifth day is postponed to Wednesday 28, with a trip to the Fezzanese field. If we consider that a midweek is also scheduled for 5 October, it means that for three consecutive weeks the D will take the field on Wednesday or Thursday. On the infirmary front, news, probably not good, is expected for the expert central defender Todisco, who came out on a stretcher in the first minutes of the match with Casale due to a knee injury that seems rather serious. Exams in the next few days, but there is a fear of a long stop. –