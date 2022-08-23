tortona

All in one day, to make up for the time lost due to various appeals by the clubs registered in the Serie C and D. Yesterday afternoon the path of the Derthona season was traced, with the Amateur League that simultaneously disseminated both the composition of the nine groups that the drafting of calendars. Compared to expectations, nothing particularly unpredictable in the list of companies that will be part of Group A of the highest amateur category. The Piedmontese have been included with a grouping that follows that of last year, with the Ligurians and some from Lombardy, thus dispelling the possibility of a more unusual combination with the Lombard or even with the Tuscans alone. The Ligurian team has shrunk a bit, in the face of two relegations (two historical members of the D like Lavagnese and Imperia) in the face of a single promotion from Excellence (Fezzanese, team of Spezzino). In the Piedmontese three exchanges: Ticino and Saluzzo demoted, Pinerolo, Stresa Vergante and Turin Chisola promoted. The Lombard teams rise to three, but surprisingly they are different compared to forecasts: last year there were Varese and Caronnese and it was thought about the inclusion of the newly promoted Varesina, instead Legnano, Castanese and Castellanzese were included in Group A. Unchanged the lot of the other Piedmontese, with Asti, Borgosesia, Bra, Chieri, Fossano, Gozzano, in addition to the Casale, which will in fact be the only derby for Derthona, plus the Aosta Valley Pont Donnaz, which is part of the same regional committee. There is therefore one more Lombard, also because no relegation from C has been inserted in place of Novara, the winner of last season: one less battleship makes the group more affordable? «It’s hard to say – comments the Juventus sporting director Roberto Canepa – the group is what we expected, even if the Lombard teams are different. However, there is Legnano which is a valuable team, I put it among the favorites together with the usual Sanremese, Casale. Chieri, Vado, Ligorna have also strengthened ». The calendar includes four midweek rounds: two will affect all groups, another two will be only for groups made up of twenty teams, such as the A. They are September 21st, October 5th, January 25th, February 8th. Stops on March 12 for the Viareggio tournament, Easter advance on April 6, Christmas break from December 21 (last round 2022) to January 8 (first of 2023). It starts on 4 September away to Vado, like last year, home debut on the 11th immediately with the derby against Casale. –

Stefano Brocchetti