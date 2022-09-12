Home Sports Derthona. is immediately derby in front of the friendly public with the battleship Casale
Derthona. is immediately derby in front of the friendly public with the battleship Casale

Stefano Brocchetti

11 September 2022

tortona

Derthona-Casale scheduled for today at 15 is a game with three reasons of interest. Home debut, in a "Fausto Coppi" with a grassy turf that is rizollato in the summer period; derby highly anticipated by the fans, however, the only one among Alexandrian or neighboring teams in the entire group; challenge against an opponent equipped for the high ranking. There is therefore well-founded reason to expect a Derthona at its best, as a disposition on the field and as motivations, in a challenge that can already say a lot about its actual value. The pre-season without big challenges and with results not above normal was dedicated to carrying out the preparation, so it was not indicative in terms of results. Which instead came together with the improvement in performance for the team coached by Fabio Fossati with the first official matches, see the passage of the first round in the Italian Cup with Fossano and the debut in the league away in Vado with a 2-2 that does not fully satisfies but is encouraging for how it went. It is therefore necessary to verify if today there will be changes to the eleven owners, probably not, in the basic 3-4-2-1 with Manasiev and Romairone in support of the center forward Gomez and with a defense that last Sunday showed mechanisms to be oiled especially on inactive balls . We are working on these aspects, with the almost complete group except for two under 21s, the winger D'Arrigo and the midfielder Giannone, injured. Il Casale, as a tradition and as in recent years, is one of the teams to beat for the record.

Second day: Asti-Ligorna, Borgosesia-Bra, Castanese-Gozzano, Castellanzese-Chieri, Chisora-Vado, Derthona-CasaleLegnano-Sestri Levante, Pinerolo-Stresa, Pontdonnaz-Fossano, Sanremese-Fezzanese.

Classification: Asti, Bra, Chieri, Fezzanese, Ligorna, Pinerolo, Sanremese 3, Borgosesia, Casale, Castellanzese, Derthona, Fossano 1, Chisola, Castanese, Gozzano, Legnano, PontDonnaz, Sestri Levante, Stresa 0.

