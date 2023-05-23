Derthona, Let’s live the challenge together at Virtus Bologna: from this afternoon on to the sale

Virtus Segafredo Bologna will once again be the opponent of Bertram Derthona in the playoff semi-final of the Serie A Unipolsai 2022/23 championship. With the victories in the quarter-finals respectively against Dolomiti Energia Trentino and Happy Casa Brindisi, the two teams face off again after a year in the challenge that is worth accessing the Scudetto final. After the first two matches at the Virtus Segafredo Arena, the series will move to the PalaEnergica Paolo Ferraris for the third match, scheduled Friday June 2nd at ore 21.

The ticket office to attend the meeting will be open from ore 15 of today, Tuesday 23 Mayat the site of via San Marziano 4 in Tortona. At the same time, the coupons will also be available for purchase online, on the Vivaticket at the following link:

If tickets are also available on the day of the match, fans will be able to buy them at the Casale Monferrato stadium from 7.30 pm on Friday 2 June.

The Company also informs that the seasonal subscribers will be able to confirm their seat starting from today afternoon and until Thursday 25 May. In the afternoon today also leaves free sale tickets for all fans. Starting from Friday 26 May, all seats – even those purchased by season ticket holders and not confirmed by Thursday 25 for Game 3 of the semifinals – will be on sale for those wishing to purchase them.

The Company announces that, until seats are filled, sessions are available in all sectors of the PalaEnergica Paolo Ferraris. Below is the price table:

SECTOR ENTIRE REDUCED Parterre Derthona 60 € 50 € Juventus parterre 50 € 40 € Lateral parterre 40 € 30 € Derthona grandstand 30 € 25 € Black and white grandstand 26 € 20 € South Curve 13 € 10 € Curva Nord Derthona 10 € 8 €

Reductions on the full price of tickets are applied to Under 18 and garlic Over 65.

For any further information relating to the purchase of coupons, it is possible to go to the headquarters in via San Marziano 4, or contact the Company by telephone on the number 0131 1953689 or by writing an email to [email protected]

Let’s all experience the great emotions of Game 3 of the semifinal together, against a great opponent like Virtus Segafredo Bologna!