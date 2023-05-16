Home » Derthona, Marco Ramondino: “We have reduced the number of errors and we have continued to grow”
The coach of the year spoke thus at the end of the match: “It was a tough match, we grew during the match, we reduced the number of errors and we went on growing. A small growth even if we are at the beginning of the series. I think we’ve done a better job managing opponents’ assets. Having more balance on defense allowed us to win on rebounds. We entered with more pace in attack also thanks to the battle under the scoreboards. Even today we distributed the minutes well and this is important. They use changes a lot and are very aggressive on the perimeter. We often went close to the basket. Errors in the line are an aspect on which it is difficult to intervene, the only trick is to have the most lucid players possible.”

