Derthona on the field against Marquette

High-level experience for some of the boys who grew up in the youth sector of Bertram Derthona, who took the field together with players from other teams in the match against Marquette, held at the PalaOltrepò in Voghera.

The American College played another match on its Italian tour in front of a good crowd, in a beautiful setting.

The Derthona Basket team, led on the bench by the technical manager of the youth sector Luca Ansaloni, has also lined up Dario Gay and Matteo Lisini (BC Serravalle), Pietro Avonto (Junior Casale), Flavio Gay (Virtus Cassino) and Daniele Pesenato (Omnia Pavia). The Society thanks the other Clubs for their great collaboration and willingness shown in granting their athletes for this beautiful experience.

