Derthona: One step deal with TaShawn Thomas

Derthona: One step deal with TaShawn Thomas

New hit arrives for Derthona: TaShawn Thomas.
The big man, also seen in Cremona a few years ago, comes from a season with the Perth Wildcats where he scored 13.1 points and 6 rebounds.
For him also 22 games at Boulogne-Levallios with 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.

