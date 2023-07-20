Derthona: One step deal with TaShawn Thomas

13
New hit arrives for Derthona: TaShawn Thomas.
The big man, also seen in Cremona a few years ago, comes from a season with the Perth Wildcats where he scored 13.1 points and 6 rebounds.
For him also 22 games at Boulogne-Levallios with 11.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.
Tashawn Thomas new pivot of Derthona. One step chord @SportandoIT @AlessandroMagg4
— Matteo Carniglia (@mcarniglia20) July 19, 2023
