TORTONA

The care brought by the new coach Marcello Chezzi to Derthona seems to be working. Apart from the debut with a heavy defeat in Sanremo (5-1), the team has no longer lost or conceded any goals. There were two home wins for 3-0, a goalless draw and an away win in the Italian Cup. All while doing without players considered central in the summer project (Gomez on the bench, the young goalkeeper Edo injured, Coccolo and Roma released), with only one new engagement in midfield, D’Orazio, but trust in Fomov, Turchet, Trevisiol , Romairone, the enhancement of Saccà and above all the choice of the experienced goalkeeper, Fiory.

The tactical module has changed, but above all the approach, as full-back Matteo Procopio explains: «We are doing a physical, tactical and motivational work, all together. Some things obviously didn’t work, it had to be reset. What we have done so far must give us confidence, but we are not at 100%, the team building period is not over ». Chezzi initially focused on motivation and physical condition, but tactically he has his own ideas: “For him, the priority is that everyone gives their best, we must grow in condition and work together better – adds Procopio – Then the module changed, the mister wants an attentive and fixed defense on the 4-way line, I know how to adapt, I try to defend and disengage when appropriate ». A certain tactical flexibility was seen, passing from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-3 up to the recent 4-1-4-1, with D’Orazio in front of the defense: a purely defensive module but never interpreted as such, because even after gaining the advantage the team tried to consolidate the score, against Legnano and Castanese. Therefore, if the positive streak recorded a certain continuity of results, there is still no external victory. Sunday the calendar offers a favorable opportunity on the card with Chisola, penultimate freshman in the standings, but Procopio holds back: «It would be serious to underestimate the commitment, these matches are full of pitfalls, in a balanced championship. We will have to be determined and focused ».Stefano Brocchetti