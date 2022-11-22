TORTONA

One goal on each side, one missed penalty on each side. Perfect parity between Derthona and Asti. The bianconeri thus continue the open positive series, which has reached five games, but slow down the pace at home, drawing after two 3-0 victories. However, the standings are moving and against a team on equal points the result is acceptable, as it allows for only one overtaking in the mid-ranking group and to match the two teams that were at 18: next Sunday there will be a new home round , the second in a row against Castellanzese.

Step back

However, Marcello Chezzi’s formation took a step backwards in terms of their ability to keep the pitch: usually after the goal they gave the advantage they didn’t retreat, albeit without revealing themselves in defence, while yesterday they left for at least 40′ the initiative in Asti. There were two training nodes: the replacement of the suspended central Agazzi, which, being a 2003 without a textual substitute of the same age, entailed the discovery of another role, and the choice of who to leave on the bench between the midfielders Manasiev, Ciko and D ‘Orazio, always for the regulatory needs of age. The choice falls again on the latter and the median of two is proposed again. To replace 2003, Chezzi launches D’Arrigo, upper right winger, and renounces the positive Saccà of this period at the start. After a quarter of an hour, the bianconeri took the lead, again with Romairone: Manasiev steals the ball on the trocar, opens to the right and from here D’Arrigo signs the assist for the onrushing centre-forward. Then the defense remains armored and the midfield aims to build density with a lot of running and letting go of offensive ambitions. Only defense and counter-attack, however with a couple of chances not realized by Turchet. In the second half, Asti reaped the rewards of their pressure with a sudden shot from the centre-left by Azizi, who cut through the defense and punched Fiory into his post. And also, 10′ later, on 23’ the penalty for a foul in the area committed by Fomov. La Marca shoots low shot, good Fioriy to reject short. This episode gives Derthona a breather, who arrives in front of goal with Saccà and raises the center of gravity, winning a penalty in turn; beats Manasiev from an angle, but Brustolin dives and repels.

In the final Derthona maintains the dominance but twice Giannone and a Saccà waste inviting balls and the match ends 1-1. —

Stefano Brocchetti