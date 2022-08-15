The Savona team of Excellence closed the first half ahead. In the second half the reaction of the young lions opened by Zucchini’s draw

tortona

It ends with a good number of goals, 5-2, the third friendly match of Derthona in eight days, after the 0-0 with Ponte San Pietro (Lombard Serie D) and 3-2 with Acqui (Excellence Piedmontese). The match against Cairese, a formation from the Savona hinterland militant in the Ligurian Excellence, however, saw once again the opponents in the lead at the end of the first half, against a Derthona still physically and tactically packed still under construction.

The coach Fabio Fossati has given ample space, as in previous matches, to the entire squad available, turning all the available men, with the only exception of the defender Tambussi and the midfielder Turchet, still bruised. Giannone was seen as a starter for the first time, deployed not as a central midfielder but as a full-fledged right winger, with the two specialists in the role, the young D’Arrigo and Corelli, who took over in the second half. The defensive structure was the same, with the Zucchini-Todisco-Soplantai trio and the other young Agazzi taking over. Left wing for Procopio, while the heart of the maneuver saw Ciko and Manasiev on the sides of Rome: an unprecedented offensive couple for these friendlies with the Argentine center-forward Gomez backed by Romairone, fresh from the brilliant second half in Acqui in which he signed two goals and an assist .

Saccà took over in the second half, owner in the first two outings, as well as D’Arcangelo and Coccolo. First half with Derthona who tries to build but does not materialize and the Ligurians close the lead thanks to a goal from Anselmo’s free-kick. In the second half the changes take place gradually and the goals that restore distances arrive immediately: first Zucchini flat in a comfortable tap-up on a corner kick, then Gomez on a penalty obtained by Saccà, counterattack finalized by Agazzi for the third Juventus goal, then a nice play by Coccolo with sombrero on the goalkeeper for the 4-1, followed by the penalty for Cairese transformed by Moretti and the last seal signed by Saccà for the final 5-2. Next friendly match on Wednesday 18th against Ticino, who recently retired in Excellence, at 5.30 pm in Romentino. –

Stefano Brocchetti