Gathering and first training at Coppi, from today the preparation will continue in the hills in Paderna The sports director Canepa: «Convinced to have set up a young squad but already run in». Two priorities on the market

TORTONA

Yesterday the 2022-23 season of an ambitious Derthona started, who clearly aims to improve the fifth place, however appreciable, of the last championship. At Coppi, rally, first training session and the greeting of the fans; from today the preparation will take place in the hills, in Paderna, in the structure that is now the Juventus headquarters. Many new faces, in a group still not complete, while the highly confirmed Manasiev, now a flag at 38, and the new center forward Gomez, taken from Caratese, are abroad and enjoy a few more days of rest. Many under players arrived from the market, many with one or two Serie D seasons behind them or with appearances in the under 17 national teams, while among the elements of experience stand out the striker Coccolo, for a long time at Casale, the defenders Tambussi and Zucchini. An over midfielder and an under striker should be added to the staff; the negotiations for the possible confirmation of Otelè are still open. Trust in the defender Todisco, the winger Procopio, the attackers Saccà and Romairone, the midfielder Kanteh.

“It is a homogeneous group in terms of age and versatile in roles – comments the ds Roberto Canepa – apart from Manasiev there are no other players over 30, but all are well-trained in the category, we believe we have done a good job to allow the coach to work. with almost the entire squad from the start ». Mister Fabio Fossati, in 2020-21 at Sestri Levante, has stimuli and ambitions: “I want to start working – he said yesterday – with the president Cristiano Cavaliere and the sports director Canepa we are in full harmony and we have chosen the profiles to be Insert. The first two weeks will be of mutual acquaintance, then we will intensify the loads in the two plants in August and in the meantime we will play various friendlies ».

Here is the rose. Goalkeepers: Gerald Edo (2003, Chieri), Raoul Magliocco (03, Ticino), Mattia Moscatiello (04, juniors), Alberto Rescia (04, juniors), Giulio Tomaselli (04, Trinacria). Defenders: Alessandro Agazzi (03, Desenzano), Juri Mendolia, Alessandro Negri (03, confirmed), Valentino Soplantai (01, Sestri Levante), Leonardo Tambussi (99, A ccademia Pavese), Francesco Todisco (95, confirmed) Gianluca Zucchini (95 , Pontdonnaz). Midfielders: Gabriele Corelli (04, Genoa Primavera), Lamine Kanteh (01, confirmed), Gianluca D’Arrigo (04, Montebelluna), Enrico Giannone (04, Catania), Christian Marinelli (04, Fano), Matteo Procopio (96, confirmed ), Alessandro Roma (02, Fanfulla), Jacopo Turchet (02, Torres). Forwards: Lorenzo Coccolo (94, Gozzano), Victor Gomez (94, Caratese), Zdravko Manasiev (84, confirmed), Alessandro Romairone (99, confirmed), Matteo Saccà (94, confirmed).

Stefano Brocchetti