TORTONA

A triptych begins that can prove decisive, positively or negatively, for the ambitions of Derthona, still dry of victories and third from last after five games. A good haul of points would mean a raise, but the continuation of the negative streak would risk reducing all hope. Fossati’s team today receives Gozzano (kick-off at 15), Wednesday goes to Bra and Sunday will receive Sestri Levante: three medium-high ranking formations, at least in the summer predictions, and therefore moment of truth. The defenders Todisco and D’Arrigo are missing, the midfielder Giannone recovers, Tambussi returns from disqualification in defense, so, long-term patients aside, they are all available but several doubts to be resolved, especially in attack around Gomez where there are four players for two places (one if there was an extra mezzala in 3-5-2); in defense, Tambussi and Zucchini from 1 ‘with Agazzi and Soplantai in a run-off for third place. Giannone can also compete for a shirt on the outside. After four draws (three for 2-2 and a 1-1), last Wednesday the bianconeri suffered their first knockout with Fezzanese: it must be said, however, that they have always expressed themselves better against opponents who are looking for the game, finding instead more difficulties against closed teams.

6th day: Asti-Sestri Levante, Borgosesia-Sanremese, Castanese-Legnano, Castellanzese-Stresa, Chieri-Casale, Chisola-Fezzanese, Derthona-Gozzano, Fossano-Vado, Pinerolo-Bra, PontDonnaz-Ligorna. Classification: Casale, Sanremese 11; Sestri, Gozzano, Vado 10; Asti 9; Castellanzese, Ligorna 8; Chieri, Fezzanese 7; Bra, Legnano, PontDonnaz 6; Stresa, Pinerolo, Borgosesia 5; Derthona, Castanese 4; Fossano, Chisola 1. –

Stefano Brocchetti