Home Sports Derthona, today an iron triptych begins with Gozzano But making mistakes is still forbidden
Sports

Derthona, today an iron triptych begins with Gozzano But making mistakes is still forbidden

by admin
Derthona, today an iron triptych begins with Gozzano But making mistakes is still forbidden

Stefano Brocchetti

02 October 2022

TORTONA

A triptych begins that can prove decisive, positively or negatively, for the ambitions of Derthona, still dry of victories and third from last after five games. A good haul of points would mean a raise, but the continuation of the negative streak would risk reducing all hope. Fossati’s team today receives Gozzano (kick-off at 15), Wednesday goes to Bra and Sunday will receive Sestri Levante: three medium-high ranking formations, at least in the summer predictions, and therefore moment of truth. The defenders Todisco and D’Arrigo are missing, the midfielder Giannone recovers, Tambussi returns from disqualification in defense, so, long-term patients aside, they are all available but several doubts to be resolved, especially in attack around Gomez where there are four players for two places (one if there was an extra mezzala in 3-5-2); in defense, Tambussi and Zucchini from 1 ‘with Agazzi and Soplantai in a run-off for third place. Giannone can also compete for a shirt on the outside. After four draws (three for 2-2 and a 1-1), last Wednesday the bianconeri suffered their first knockout with Fezzanese: it must be said, however, that they have always expressed themselves better against opponents who are looking for the game, finding instead more difficulties against closed teams.

6th day: Asti-Sestri Levante, Borgosesia-Sanremese, Castanese-Legnano, Castellanzese-Stresa, Chieri-Casale, Chisola-Fezzanese, Derthona-Gozzano, Fossano-Vado, Pinerolo-Bra, PontDonnaz-Ligorna. Classification: Casale, Sanremese 11; Sestri, Gozzano, Vado 10; Asti 9; Castellanzese, Ligorna 8; Chieri, Fezzanese 7; Bra, Legnano, PontDonnaz 6; Stresa, Pinerolo, Borgosesia 5; Derthona, Castanese 4; Fossano, Chisola 1. –

See also  Carrick: Let Ronaldo play off the bench is not a problem yet to communicate with Rangnick_Game_Frontcourt Player_Arsenal

Stefano Brocchetti

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Basket Valbelluna, debut with a bang. With Motta...

Rome stadium, here is the feasibility study

Inter at the foot of the Special One...

Fiori Barp, the mockery draw arrives in the...

Grandparents, the thanks of politicians on the day...

Tel Aviv Station Djokovic beat Cilic to win...

Inter, Inzaghi at the press conference before Barcelona...

Defense and no break the Expo Inox is...

Doriguzzi’s shin at 95 ‘and Alpago flies to...

Bills, endless sting. Entrepreneurs at the crossroads: they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy