by admin

Stefano Brocchetti

August 28, 2022

The Derthona season begins today, with the first round of the Italian Cup. The bianconeri meet Fossano, at 4 pm, on the Cuneo field at the express request of the Tortona managers, due to the unavailability of Fausto Coppi due to the work on the turf whose conclusion is in any case expected in order to have the stadium available at the home debut in the league, Sunday 11 September in the derby against Casale; the Derthona championship will also start away on Sunday 4 in Vado. Meanwhile, the first real test of the season arrives for the team coached by Fabio Fossati; the pre-season was not very brilliant, also due to the substantial physical work put in place in preparation and the need for time to amalgamate a deeply renewed group and above all to assimilate the new methods of the coach and the new module, with a three-and-a-side defense base then two or three forwards, with variable geometry according to the men and the situations. The success in the Novi Ligure tournament on Wednesday gave confidence to the environment, after more convincing performances than the previous ones but against opponents of lower categories. Now it gets serious, against a Serie D team, which traditionally focuses on young people and every year profoundly renews the squad with the aim of salvation. Fossano arrives in the first round after overcoming PontDonnaz in the preliminaries, from which Derthona was exempted due to their placement last season: overcoming the round seems within the reach of the bianconeri, but only if their game mechanisms are more amalgamated. All available in the squad, apart from the young midfielder Turchet who is dragging a disqualification from last season, likely a sort of 3-4-2-1. –

