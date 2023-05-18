Home » Despite a draw in Fürth: Braunschweig continues to tremble for relegation
Sports

by admin
Status: 05/15/2023 00:01

Eintracht Braunschweig only managed a 1-1 draw at SpVgg Greuther Fürth and missed out on a possible early relegation in the 2nd Bundesliga.

Anthony Ujah (10′) gave Eintracht an early lead (10′), Julian Green equalized (23′). After the break, Immanuel Pherai’s goal raised Braunschweig’s hopes of staying up early, but Fürth hit back again through Green (54′).

Braunschweig still has three points to cushion relegation place

Due to Bielefeld’s victory in Kaiserslautern, Brunswick (36 points) has shrunk from five to three points for the relegation place. Direct descent is also still possible for Eintracht.

Fürth hasn’t been saved either

Fürth, now without a win in four games, is still not saved with 38 points and five points ahead of the sixteenth from Bielefeld two games before the end.

Braunschweig was the more determined team for long stretches and pushed for the hoped-for liberation until the final phase. Ujah, in particular, repeatedly caused unrest in the opposing penalty area, and Eintracht’s striker also missed the chance of a last-minute win in added time when he headed over the goal.

Braunschweig against Regensburg, Fürth at HSV

Next weekend Braunschweig will get the next chance to collect the missing points for the rescue in the home game against relegation-threatened Jahn Regensburg (Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at 1 p.m.).

The same applies to Fürth, who play at HSV on Saturday evening.

See also  Australian Open roundup: Defending women's singles champion Naomi Osaka upset out

