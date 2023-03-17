Home Sports Despite disqualification: Japanese Ito is allowed to start at the ski flying premiere
Despite disqualification: Japanese Ito is allowed to start at the ski flying premiere

Despite disqualification: Japanese Ito is allowed to start at the ski flying premiere

Status: 03/16/2023 8:51 p.m

After a long back and forth, the Japanese Yuki Ito is allowed to start at the first women’s ski flying in history on Sunday (10 a.m. / ARD).

The 28-year-old was disqualified on Wednesday (15.03.23) in Lillehammer due to carelessness and actually lost her starting place for Vikersund. However, numerous competitors and trainers successfully campaigned for a start of Itos.

“The decision has been made: Yuki Ito will take part in the Raw Air finals,” said the world association FIS on Thursday evening.

Detached from the beam too late

The two-time World Cup runner-up was disqualified because she had detached herself from the beam a fraction of a second too late – the ten-second green phase had just expired. As a result, Ito dropped from sixth to 20th overall in the Raw Air, but according to FIS only the top 15 are allowed to fly in Vikersund.

“Let Yuki Fly”

Led by Katharina Althaus, numerous jumpers then demanded a “pardon” for the Japanese.

“Let Yuki Fly”, Althaus wrote on Instagram, many colleagues shared their post and were heard. The first training session on the world‘s largest ski jump is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. – with Yuki Ito.

