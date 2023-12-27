Home » Despite the defeat, the Kladno team thanked their goalkeeper. Jagr showed an interesting warm-up
Despite the defeat, the Kladno team thanked their goalkeeper. Jagr showed an interesting warm-up

In the last two games in which they faced the main favorites for the title, the Kladno hockey players managed to score exactly three goals each in the opponents’ arenas. Still, they didn’t get a point. Last week on the ice of Pardubice, they overcame a three-goal deficit, but lost 3:4. On Tuesday, they had an excellent finish in Prague against Sparta, with whom they lost 0:4 and 1:5, but they did not get any closer than a two-goal difference. Jaromír Jágr has not yet won after his return, but even in the O2 Arena he showed how dedicated he is to hockey.

