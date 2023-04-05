Status: 04/05/2023 11:53 a.m

The World Equestrian Federation remains consistent: Russians and Belarusians are not allowed to take part in international competitions until further notice.

The World Equestrian Federation FEI has confirmed the exclusion of Russians and Belarusians from international events, despite a different recommendation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The protective measures banning athletes, horses and officials from participating in FEI events, introduced on March 2, 2022 after the full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, remain in effect until further notice, the federation announced. This is the result of an extraordinary conference call by the association management.

The decision was justified by the fact that it is impossible for the association to “fairly and objectively assess the neutrality of Russian and Belarusian athletes”. They said they didn’t have the tools to do it. In addition, the Executive Board is of the opinion “that neutrality cannot be defined and evaluated sufficiently satisfactorily at the present time”.

World Equestrian Federation does not follow IOC recommendation

The IOC recently recommended that athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed back into international competitions as neutral athletes under certain conditions. This includes, among other things, that the athletes do not actively support the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and that they have no connections to the military or security agencies.

According to the latest decision, the World Equestrian Federation will continue to hold no events in Russia and Belarus. “The Board reiterates its full support for the people of Ukraine who have suffered tremendously and pledges its continued solidarity and support to the Ukrainian equestrian community through the FEI Solidarity Relief Fund,” said FEI President Ingmar De Vos.