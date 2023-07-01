Despite the war, Sklenička chose to work in the KHL

The 26-year-old Sklenička already played in the KHL from 2020 to 2022 for Jokerit Helsinki, who withdrew from the competition last February after the beginning of Russian aggression. Brynäs signed for two years last May. In November, he extended the contract until 2025, but still decided to exchange Sweden for an engagement in the KHL.

Due to the intention to return to this competition, Sklenička, like another defender Lukáš Klok, was absent from the Czech selection before the World Cup this year. Czech hockey players from the KHL currently have their doors closed to the national team.

I don’t like Satan’s attitude towards the Russians and the KHL, Hašek admits in the hockey program PříklepVideo: Sport.cz

Last year, Sklenička took part in winning a bronze medal at the world championship, before that the former Pilsen defender also competed at the Olympic Games in Beijing.

Before the new KHL season, defender Libor Šulák, who signed for two more years with Omsk, and striker Dmitrij Yaškin agreed to continue in the competition. The Russian-born Czech forward signed a three-year contract with Kazan after leaving St. Petersburg.

