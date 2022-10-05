Original title: Destruction! U17 men’s football Asian preliminaries opener 9-0 Cambodian Wang Yudong hat-trick

Beijing time on October 5th news, the 2023 AFC Bahrain U17 Asian Cup qualifiers will be contested, and the Chinese U17 national football team ushered in the challenge of the Cambodian team in Shepherd, Australia. In the first half, Zhang Junjie, Huang Kaijun, Wang Yudong, and Kuai Jiwen made contributions respectively. In the second half, Wang Yudong scored 2 more goals to complete a hat-trick. Wang Haobin, Liming, and Ouyang Jiaxin scored the goal. In the end, the country beat Cambodia 9-0.

In order to prepare for this match, the Chinese U17 National Football Team has traveled to Australia for a month to prepare for the match, and has played many warm-up matches during this period. The first opponent of the national junior team, Cambodia, will be a big challenge for the teenagers. The Cambodia team once defeated the Australian team 4-2, and due to the withdrawal of the East Timor team from other groups, each group is in the second place. When comparing the names, the result of the match with the fourth place in the same group will no longer be brought in. In this way, this match will be very important for the National Junior Team.

In the 8th minute after the start of the game, Kuai Jiwen dribbled the ball in the middle and made consecutive breakthroughs and then scored. Wang Yudong took the ball into the penalty area and his left foot shot was blocked. In the 14th minute, Kuai Jiwen dribbled the ball in the middle and passed two people. A long shot, the ball was blocked by the Cambodian defender; in the 15th minute, Liu Tiecheng attacked with a long pass, Wang Yudong stopped the ball and shot from an angle and was blocked, then Zhang Junjie got the ball and scored a low shot with his right foot, the U17 national football team led 1-0 Cambodia;

In the 20th minute, player No. 10 of the Cambodian team made a threat from the flank. Wu Qipeng held the opponent’s striker to clear the ball in front of the goal; in the 22nd minute, the national youth sent a direct pass from the rib, and Wang Yudong got the ball back in the penalty area. Yes, Zhang Junjie pushed the ball and was hugged by the opponent’s goalkeeper; in the 23rd minute, Kuai Jiwen dribbled the ball to the front of the penalty area and sent a good pass, Huang Kaijun inserted his left foot and pushed the goal from the far corner and succeeded, the country led Cambodia 2-0;

In the 25th minute, Kuai Jiwen took a corner kick, Wang Yudong nodded the ball and scored easily, and Guo Shao led Cambodia 3-0; in the 36th minute, Kuai Jiwen shot a cold arrow from outside the penalty area, but unfortunately he didn’t kick the force and was hugged by the opponent’s goalkeeper; In the 45th minute, the national junior team made another victory. Kuai Jiwen scored a small angle shot in the penalty area, and the national junior team led the Cambodia team 4-0; then the first half of the game ended, the national junior temporarily led the Cambodia team 4-0;

Change sides to fight again. In the 48th minute, the national junior team passed the ball into the penalty area. Liu Chengyu, who came off the bench, was saved by the opponent’s goalkeeper. In the 58th minute, He Kanghua sent a wonderful pass from the front of the penalty area. Wang Yudong deducted two defenses. Players, calmly pushed and scored twice, the country leads Cambodia 5-0;

In the 60th minute, Liu Chengyu broke into the penalty area from the right and made a pass from the bottom. Wang Yudong pushed the empty goal in front of the goal and completed a hat-trick. The national youth led Cambodia 6-0; in the 71st minute, Zhang Junjie took the ball from outside the penalty area and took a long shot too quickly, and the ball flew out. On the left side of the goal; in the 82nd minute, Cui Taixu made a cross from the side, Wang Haobin took the ball in the penalty area and then allocated it to Ouyang Jiaxin, who fell to the ground and shot and was saved by the opponent’s goalkeeper;

In the 85th minute, Ouyang Jiaxin made a comeback at the top of the arc, and Huang Kaijun followed the long shot and was hugged by the goalkeeper; in the 86th minute, Cui Taixu made a cross from the side, Wang Haobin nodded the ball and scored, and the country led Cambodia 7-0; in the 87th minute , Liming pushed the ball from the penalty area line and then went to the next city, and the national youth led Cambodia 8-0; in the 2nd minute of stoppage time, Ouyang Jiaxin picked up a flyer and scored, and the national youth led 9-0; then the whole game ended, U17 U17 The country’s young master finally defeated Cambodia 9-0 and ushered in a good start. (DD)

U17 national football starting: 22-Xie Gongbo, 16-Liu Tiecheng, 3-Wu Qipeng, 2-Sun Kangbo, 8-Huang Kaijun, 19-Kui Jiwen (45′ 9-Liu Chengyu), 23-Liming (90′ 6-Qian Yuan) Fan), 15-Zhang Junjie (75′ 20-Ouyang Jiaxin), 17-He Kanghua (80′ 18-Min Xiankun), 10-Wang Yudong (80′ 11-Wang Haobin), 7-Cui Taixu;

Substitutes: 1-Yao Haoyang, 12-He Jianqiu, 4-Jin Chengmin, 5-Chen Leyun, 13-Yang Bowen, 14-Mei Shuaijun, 21-Yu Zhuowei.Return to Sohu, see more





