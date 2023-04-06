Real Madrid 4-0 Barcelona Benzema hat trick

In the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, Real Madrid beat Barcelona 4-0 and advanced to the final with a total score of 4-1. Benzema performed a hat-trick in this game and became an absolute hero. Han Qiaosheng praised Benzema’s performance on social media.

“It’s Benzema again!” Han Qiaosheng wrote. “This game once again showed how important it is for a team to have a veteran in good form. Benzema is the absolute hero of this game, holding the ball on both sides. When the rate and number of shots are similar, Real Madrid’s offense is more efficient, of course, this is inseparable from Benzema’s efficiency.”

In the game, Vinicius helped Real Madrid equalize, and in the second half, Benzema started his performance, and he completely smashed Barcelona with three goals. The young French midfielder Camavinga also showed his outstanding performance in the midfield and became a key player.

Regarding Real Madrid’s prospect of winning the King’s Cup, Han Qiaosheng said: “Seeing Real Madrid’s brave state, I am afraid that this season’s King’s Cup has to be theirs!”

Reviews:

1. “Benzema’s performance is truly superb, it seems that Barcelona are really in trouble in this game.”

2. “This game was really exciting. Although I am a fan of Barcelona, ​​I still have to admit the strength of Real Madrid.”

3. “Camavenga is really amazing. I believe his future will be even brighter.”

In general, this game has seen the strong strength of Real Madrid, and Benzema has become the focus of the game. For Real Madrid, they have shown their ability to win the championship, and we are looking forward to their more exciting performance in the final.

