After that of Silas in Houston, another bench is freed in the NBA: at the end of the last season of his Detroit Pistons (ko on the field of the Chicago Bulls), coach Dwane Casey has declared that he will leave his office to enter the management of the franchise .

Outgoing Casey will be part of the group picking the next head coach for the Pistons, who enter the Draft Lottery on the back of an NBA worst record. The first names to circulate are those of Ime Udoka, Charles Lee (Bucks assistant), Adrian Griffin (Raptors assistant) and Chris Quinn (Heat assistant).

