Gerard Deulofeu gave a long interview to Mundo Deportivo, in which he also talked about the experience at Milan.

Among the teams that surprised everyone at the start of the season there is certainly Udinese, in third place in the standings with 16 points. One of the players who has shown himself the most is Gerard Deulofeu, old acquaintance of the Milan. The Spanish striker gave a long interview to the microphones of Sports world, where he talked about his time with the bianconeri and the excellent first part of the season. He also spoke to the Spanish media about his former Rossoneri team. Here are his statements:

On the best moment of his career he said:At the moment, I would say the stage of Milan, which ended with a goal against France in his field with the selection. For happiness, at this moment, and to be aware of my professional and family environment, of the preparation of matches, even at this moment. But for the greatness of the moment, for having gone to the national team, I also returned to Barça … I think about that moment, in 2017“. In the meantime, however, speaking of the transfer market, pay attention to the latest news from the Rossoneri. Goodbye Leao, hunt for the substitute:” A phenomenon may arrive in his place “<<

