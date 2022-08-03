UDINE. Everyone is watching the weather forecast, waiting for a bit of rain in this hot summer, but who sweats for Udinese, the most important forecast concerns the future of Gerard Deulofeu.

Will he leave by the end of the month, and therefore will he find other suitors after being seduced and abandoned by the Naples of Luciano Spalletti who now wants Giacomo Raspadori of Sassuolo at all costs? Or will the Catalan remain Juventus for another year, thus opening up to the “Deulofeu ter” which would follow the path followed by his predecessor Rodrigo De Paul, forced to postpone the flight he then took to Atletico Madrid for at least two seasons?

Fatally, the questions that all Zebretta fans are asking are also those to which the protagonists themselves have already begun to answer, aware that right now the hand of that barometer is more oriented towards permanence rather than departure. Otherwise Andrea Sottil would not have come out after Chelsea, underlining the importance of having a player who brought 13 goals and 5 assists last season, and who would then be replaced in the event of a sale.

It is therefore logical that for the Venaria Reale coach it would be Deulofeu “the rain man”, with goals and assists for his Udinese.

Even the company, through the voice of the owner Gianpaolo Pozzo, recently underlined the “added value” of Catalan, however linking its possible permanence to the size of the offers that could still arrive. Because it is no mystery that Deulofeu would like to play in the Champions League and that Udinese wants to sell him now, still far from that contract expiring in June 2024.

Gino Pozzo asks for at least 20 million, but he knows that if they do not arrive, just as they have not arrived so far from Napoli who did not go beyond 16, there would then be the risk of finding himself with a player so precious, but also expensive given the salary by Premier (2.5 million per season) paid, and also started towards the deadline.

What to do then? Keep Deulofeu, perhaps agreeing to renew a strategic contract in November, so as not to lose bargaining power in January or next June? Or trust in the offers of the Spanish Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Villarreal or Marseille?

The answer, perhaps the most indicative and undoubtedly the freshest, was given to us yesterday by the agent of the diez, Alberto Botines, who summarized all the above probabilities. «Deulofeu’s future after Napoli’s no? We have other options, but we don’t rule out continuing another season at Udinese ».

Deulofeu then opened to the permanence that for Udinese would undoubtedly be a great blow, as the Lazio defender Patric said yesterday on the “Lazio Style” radio: «What could be the player to bet on in Serie A? I say Deulofeu from Udinese. Already last year he did well, it is as if he were my brother. We lived together for six years in Barcelona and even as a child he was phenomenal, he loves football and is a great professional who aims to improve every season ».

Just like De Paul did before he left. Will Deulofeu rise to the challenge?