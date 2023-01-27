Home Sports Deulofeu has to have surgery on his right knee: season over
Deulofeu has to have surgery on his right knee: season over

UDINE. A press release that transforms the fears of the eve into certainty the one with which the Udinese Calcio company communicated on its official website the outcome of the specialist consultation carried out by the Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu: the player “will have to undergo a knee capsular reinforcement operation right, in order to increase its stability.
The operation will be carried out at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome».

Recovery times have not been communicated but it is clear that an operation of this type could put an end to the Catalan’s season.

