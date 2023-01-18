UDINE. The resumption of training at Juventus after the free Monday following the worrying crash against Bologna did not coincide only with the first day of the training camp which started in view of the 12.30 duel next Sunday, in the Sampdoria den, but also with the declarations of a Gerard Deulofeu increasingly at the center of Andrea Sottil’s expectations. And of all the Juventus fans, who can’t wait to see him back on the pitch after the failed call-up with Bologna, and also of that transfer market which registers the attention received from Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham.

SCENARIO

However, before the single comes the team, and therefore it is right to start right from the environment in which Udinese yesterday took its first steps after the unexpected knockout.

First steps that weren’t just those physically taken on the Bruseschi field, where the team worked divided into two groups, but above all the mental ones related to attitude, behaviour, willingness to work and listening to be field when in the city hotel which since last night has been transformed into the headquarters of a team in need of reunion.

Because this too will have to serve the retreat, and therefore the confrontation and questioning that will have to bring back “that something that is missing”, as admitted on Sunday by captain Roberto Pereyra, who had spoken on behalf of all his comrades.

FOCUS

So yesterday for the bianconeri it was completely normal to expect the first speech from that Andrea Sottil who in turn had already confronted Gianpaolo and Gino Pozzo since the inauspicious Sunday evening, spoiled by the defeat. Yesterday’s first meeting between the staff and the players was not a “all report”, rather a declaration of intent that will now also have to be supported in training sessions in view of Sampdoria.

In this regard, it must be said that the withdrawal will not change the work program in the field because apart from today’s double session, there will always be only one daily training session. In the free hours of the morning or afternoon, depending on the program set, the team will stay in the hotel to analyze the various tactical and psychological issues in the work briefings together with the technical staff.

DEULOFEU

Gerard Deulofeu will also participate, who did not play practice matches yesterday, contrary to what he had done since his return to the group last Wednesday. Sottil told Dazn that “Geri” will be in Genoa, but in the meantime the diez made no mention of his return in the interview granted to Cbs for the “House of Champions” column, nor at the node of the contract renewal with the Udinese.

On the other hand, he responded to the rumors about him in the transfer market, professing pride in belonging to Udinese: «It has already happened to me other times to be the subject of rumors during the transfer market. I learned that you have to live in the present, think and be happy. I’m happy, I want to stay here and I don’t care about the future, what happens will happen, but being happy is the most important thing for me. Udinese has an extraordinary family organization which means that we players can give everything. There are no excuses, because the club gives us everything and that’s why I feel good.” —

