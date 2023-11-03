Devastated Sergio Pérez Looks to Bounce Back at Brazilian Grand Prix

Mexican Driver Sergio Pérez Looks to Bounce Back After Devastating Crash in Mexican Grand Prix

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Pérez, currently second in the World Championship standings, expressed his disappointment after crashing out of the Mexican Grand Prix last Sunday. Pérez, racing for Red Bull, had high hopes of clinching victory in front of his home crowd but was forced to retire after colliding with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the first corner of the race.

Pérez admitted that the incident was “devastating” for him, but acknowledged that such unfortunate events are part of the sport. He emphasized the need to move on and focus on the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix, where he aims to perform exceptionally well.

Reflecting on his crash at the Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez, Pérez admitted taking excessive risks. His desire to dedicate the win to his dedicated fans influenced his decision-making, leading to the collision with Leclerc. However, he stressed that dwelling on what could have been is counterproductive.

“I wanted to win my home race more than anything,” Pérez stated. “But this is already in the past, and now I am completely focused on finishing second in the championship.” The determined driver from Guadalajara has had an impressive career, with six victories and 34 podium finishes in Formula One.

Pérez, who currently holds a 20-point advantage over seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, is fully focused on the Brazilian Grand Prix. The race, held at the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo, presents a fresh challenge for the Red Bull driver.

“It seemed like everything was starting to fall into place again last weekend with the direction we were going, and I feel much more comfortable in the car,” Pérez explained, highlighting the progress made in terms of set-up and performance. He expressed confidence in his team’s abilities to secure favorable results in Brazil.

Looking ahead to the race, Pérez acknowledged the unique characteristics of the Interlagos circuit but maintained optimism. He emphasized the importance of scoring points in the sprint weekend format, aiming to optimize the opportunities available.

“Brazil is a totally different challenge than Mexico, but it is always a fun track, and we will have two opportunities to score points this weekend,” Pérez commented. “Since sprint weekends are a challenge with the set-up, we want to optimize this opportunity as much as possible.”

With high hopes of a strong performance at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Pérez aims to solidify his position in the championship standings. Despite the setback in Mexico, he remains determined to finish the season on a high note.

