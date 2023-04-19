Devin Booker leads Suns, Clippers head back to LA at 1-1

Devin Booker scores 38 points, Kevin Duran scores 25, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-109 in Game 2 to tie the series.

Despite a complex start and -12 midway through the second quarter, Booker led his team to comeback. The guard hit a three-pointer just before halftime, tying the game and shooting 18 points in the third quarter on 7-of-8 from the field. This helped the Suns lead 92-87 going into the fourth quarter.

The series moves to Los Angeles for race-3, scheduled for Thursday evening. For Devin Booker to finish 14-of-22 from the field, including a 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, plus nine assists. Deandre Ayton contributed 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Torrey Craig hammered 5/8 from 3 for a total of 17 points and Chris Paul added 16 with eight assists.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 31 points, having scored 38 in Game 1. Russell Westbrook added 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting after a strong debut defensively.