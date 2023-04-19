Home » Devin Booker leads Suns, Clippers head back to LA at 1-1
Sports

Devin Booker leads Suns, Clippers head back to LA at 1-1

by admin
Devin Booker leads Suns, Clippers head back to LA at 1-1

Devin Booker scores 38 points, Kevin Duran scores 25, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-109 in Game 2 to tie the series.

Despite a complex start and -12 midway through the second quarter, Booker led his team to comeback. The guard hit a three-pointer just before halftime, tying the game and shooting 18 points in the third quarter on 7-of-8 from the field. This helped the Suns lead 92-87 going into the fourth quarter.

The series moves to Los Angeles for race-3, scheduled for Thursday evening. For Devin Booker to finish 14-of-22 from the field, including a 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, plus nine assists. Deandre Ayton contributed 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Torrey Craig hammered 5/8 from 3 for a total of 17 points and Chris Paul added 16 with eight assists.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 31 points, having scored 38 in Game 1. Russell Westbrook added 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting after a strong debut defensively.

See also  Who is Thomas Ceccon, the new star of Italian swimming

You may also like

Anger Spalletti: ‘For us there was a very...

The Golden Trail World Series live on Eurosport...

Chinese team wins nine gold medals at Diving...

Russia is negotiating a return to soccer. Advanced...

Fiorentina, the Italian team is back — Sportellate.it

Where will FC Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City...

The Sentiero del Ponale, the most beautiful route...

Dani Alves and the allegations of sexual violence:...

Day Around the Bay: Outside Lands Announces Single-Day...

Fiorentina-Atalanta on TV and streaming: where to watch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy