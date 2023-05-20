Devin Haney under investigation after shoving Vasyl Lomachenko during weigh-in

A gesture that could earn him some trouble. The Nevada Athletic Commission (NSAC), which oversees the fight held in Las Vegas, has opened an investigation and, according to ESPN, Haney should at least be fined. The American boxer is to receive four million dollars for his fight against Lomachenko. The Ukrainian is trying to regain belts lost against Teofimo Lopez in May 2020. He then left to defend his country, at war against Russia, before returning and then obtaining a victory on points against Jamaine Ortiz.