Devis Mangia resigned as coach of the Maltese national football team with immediate effect. This was confirmed by the Maltese Football Association. In an official statement, Mangia described his resignation as “painful”, while denying any wrongdoing. “I would like to reiterate unequivocally that not only did I not behave in a way that would offend the dignity of any person, but there has been no accusation by the Maltese Football Association of sexual abuse or harassment of me.”