Home Sports Devis Mangia resigns as coach of Malta
Sports

Devis Mangia resigns as coach of Malta

by admin
Devis Mangia resigns as coach of Malta

The coach defends himself: “No complaint for abuse against me.” The Federation refers to “alleged inappropriate conversations”

Devis Mangia resigned as coach of the Maltese national football team with immediate effect. This was confirmed by the Maltese Football Association. In an official statement, Mangia described his resignation as “painful”, while denying any wrongdoing. “I would like to reiterate unequivocally that not only did I not behave in a way that would offend the dignity of any person, but there has been no accusation by the Maltese Football Association of sexual abuse or harassment of me.”

ALREADY SUSPENDED

Mangia was suspended by the Maltese Football Association last September. In his resignation letter, Mangia said his decision was made in the best interest of the Maltese national team to calmly face future football challenges. Mangia became head of the Maltese national team in December 2019, winning 9 of the 27 matches in which he led the team.

THE NOTE

The Valletta Football Federation has released a note in which it accepts the resignation of the coach “with immediate effect”, reiterating that it concerns “alleged inappropriate conversations”, and not physical harassment.

November 7, 2022 (change November 7, 2022 | 21:40)

© breaking latest news

See also  Smallpox monkeys: Ecdc bulletin, 202 new cases in the EU - Health

You may also like

The Champions League round of 16 is released:...

Fiorentina, Sottil does not operate: the recovery time...

Tiziano Ferro, on Friday the new album: ‘The...

Juve-Inter Primavera: 1-1, Iliev responds to Hasa. Rome...

Rayo Vallecano-Real Madrid 3-2: first league defeat for...

Inter, furious managers: face to face with Inzaghi

Milan, Leao on the bench with Cremonese. In...

National Table Tennis Championships: Shanghai and Liaoning won...

Serie B, Reggina-Genoa 2-1 –

Volley A3: Da Re: “Gigantic step back of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy