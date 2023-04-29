DFB admits mistakes after Dortmund referee scolding

Nfter the heavy criticism from those responsible in Dortmund of the team of referees led by Sascha Stegemann in Borussia’s 1-1 draw at VfL Bochum, the DFB admitted that the referee made a mistake.

Regarding the unpunished foul by Bochum’s Danilo Soares in the penalty area on national player Karim Adeyemi, a statement published on Saturday said: “He doesn’t play the ball, instead he only hits the opponent and brings him down. That is a foul and therefore a penalty kick, as the TV pictures also show.”

Dortmund’s coach Edin Terzic and sports director Sebastian Kehl had mainly complained that Stegemann had not watched this situation and other controversial scenes again in the video on Friday evening. “The expectation must remain that such events will be decided correctly by the referee on the pitch without the need for support from the video assistant,” wrote the German Football Association on its website.

No hand penalty: understandable

Dortmund were also upset about two other situations. Before Bochum made it 1-0, they saw a foul on BVB midfielder Emre Can. The DFB did not comment on this scene.

In addition, Borussia had demanded a hand penalty after VfL defender Erhan Masovic got the ball in the penalty area.

The sporting director of DFB Schiri GmbH commented on the situation as follows: “The defender tries to block a shot with his right leg in front. However, the ball goes against the left leg and over the upper body to the left upper arm, which the referee does not classify as an unnatural enlargement of the body surface in this sequence of movements, but as a natural movement to support the body as it falls. This assessment of the process by the referee is understandable from the point of view of the TV pictures. ”So the defensive behavior was not a penalty.