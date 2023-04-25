Home » DFB anniversary game in June against Ukraine
DFB anniversary game in June against Ukraine

DFB anniversary game in June against Ukraine

The 1,000. International match in the history of the German national team should become a symbol of peace. As the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed on Monday, the selection of national coach Hansi Flick will play their next test game on the way to the home European Championship on June 12 against war-torn Ukraine. Venue of the symbolic game is the Weserstadion in Bremen.

The other two games of the Germans for the international game window after the end of the season in the national leagues were also determined. On June 16, a showdown with Poland is on the agenda for the 2024 European Championship hosts in Warsaw. A test against Colombia follows four days later in Gelsenkirchen. The further annual program of the Germans has not yet been announced. The end of the year for the DFB team should take place on November 21 in Vienna against Austria.

Less than two weeks later, on December 2nd, the group draw for the European Championship tournament in summer 2024 will take place in Hamburg. Germany is definitely qualified as host, the ÖFB selection of team boss Ralf Rangnick is hoping for a successful qualification after opening wins against Azerbaijan (4:1) and Estonia (2:1).

