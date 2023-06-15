DFB coach Flick – Poland preparation now with Gündogan and Gosens

Status: 06/15/2023 11:03 a.m

Champions League winners Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) and Robin Gosens (Inter Milan) joined the German national soccer team late on Wednesday afternoon (June 14th, 2023).

This means that national coach Hansi Flick has completed his squad for the two outstanding international matches on Friday (8.45 p.m. / ARD) in Warsaw against Poland and on Tuesday (8.45 p.m., both games in the live ticker on sportschau.de) in Gelsenkirchen against Colombia.

Free days after the final

Gündogan will probably not be used in Poland yet. “My last stand from the conversation with Hansi was that I’m not playing against Poland yet, but then in Gelsenkirchen” , said the Man City captain according to the “Bild” newspaper after arriving at the Hotel Kempinski Gravenbruch in Frankfurt. Gündogan and Gosens were granted days off after the premier class final that Gündogan had won with Manchester City against Gosen’s Inter Milan. The duo was also missing the sobering 3: 3 in the 1000th DFB international match against Ukraine.

“It was a hard party, but I’m more of a reticent person. It’s still difficult to realize, I need a few more days. But the days were nice, even with family and friends who were all in the stadium.” Gundogan said.

Flick continues to rely on the chain of three

Despite the blatant defensive weaknesses in the anniversary game against Ukraine in Bremen, Flick had announced that he wanted to try the new game system with a back three again in the second of three friendlies at the end of the season.

But he demands a different execution on the pitch. “We have to defend more uncompromisingly “Said the national coach. Marc-André ter Stegen should be back in goal in Warsaw after Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp had a chance in Bremen.

Internal support from Völler