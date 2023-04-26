DFB confirms: 1000th international match in Bremen against Ukraine

Status: 04/24/2023 2:01 p.m

The German Football Association has confirmed that the national team will play their 1000th international match in Bremen against Ukraine. Poland and Colombia are other opponents in June.

There hasn’t been an international match at the Weser Stadium since 2012. The main reason was a dispute over the cost of police operations around high-risk games in the Bundesliga. As early as January, the sports show reported that the DFB and the city-state of Bremen had come closer again.

Internationals 2023

On Monday (April 24th, 2023) the DFB officially announced that the German national team will play in the Weser Stadium again. It will be a historic game with political symbolism, because on Monday (June 12th, 2023) Germany will meet Ukraine in the 1000th international match in history. The kick-off time is uncertain because it has yet to be clarified which TV station will broadcast the game.

“The 1000th international match of the German men’s senior national team is a very special event. We would like to use it to set a clear signal for peace and international understanding and against war and destruction. That’s why we are very happy that on the occasion of our anniversary be able to play an international match with and for Ukraine” , President Bernd Neuendorf is quoted in the DFB announcement. According to the association, the encounter is planned as a benefit game. The national team bet with the game “continues the DFB’s commitment to institutions and organizations for people in Ukraine who are suffering from the Russian war of aggression” .

The game in Poland will be broadcast live on the first

At the end of the season, the team of national coach Hansi Flick has two more matches in June. On the 16th (Friday) she meets Poland in Warsaw, four days later, on the 20th at 8.45 p.m., she meets Colombia in Gelsenkirchen. Uruguay was initially intended as an opponent for the game in the Ruhr area, but a contract was not concluded.

The game in Poland will kick off at 8:45 p.m. and will be broadcast live on both the first and live streams.

The war in Ukraine has been going on for over a year now. What does the last 365 days of war mean for sport? A background report by Robert Kempe and Katja Garmasch.

Travel to the USA

Until the European Championship 2024 in Germany, the selection of the DFB will only play friendlies. In September there should be games in Dortmund (probably against France) and in Wolfsburg. A trip to the east coast of the USA with two games is planned for October.

Germany started the 2023 international season with a 2-0 win over Peru in March before suffering a sobering 3-2 defeat by Belgium in Cologne.