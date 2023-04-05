Status: 4/4/2023 6:35 p.m

After the bitter defeat in Munich, BVB coach Edin Terzic is trying to focus on the quarter-finals of the cup against RB Leipzig. Terzic still has a score to settle in the DFB Cup.

Edin Terzic quickly got tired of it. At the press conference before DFB Cup-Quarterfinals on Wednesday (8.45 p.m.) against RB Leipzig, everything initially revolved around the bitter 4-2 defeat at Bayern Munich, which meant that BVB had to hand the lead back to Bayern Munich. “I’ll answer the question now and then it would be cool if we talked about Leipzig,” Terzic said. “We want to look ahead.”

RB Leipzig – Borussia Dortmund, Wed. from 8.45 p.m

DFB Cup, Quarterfinals

Terzic has not yet checked off the championship with a two-point deficit to Bayern, but the cup still seems to be the more realistic chance of a title for Dortmund this year, plan B, so to speak. After all, BVB only needs three wins to win the cup. “We always said that Borussia Dortmund always wants to play for titles. And the DFB Cup offers the shortest route,” said Terzic.

Terzic: “Still one of the strongest teams”

Although the disappointment after the setback in Munich is still there, there is “absolutely no reason to be negative or pessimistic about the next tasks,” said Terzic. “We’re still one of the strongest teams in Europe.” The defeat against Munich was the first bankruptcy in the Bundesliga since the World Cup break.

In addition, Terzic knows about winning cups. As an interim coach, he caught up with the DFB Cup in 2021 Dortmund. However, there was a blemish back then. “Winning the cup two years ago was indescribable, but not complete. Because our fans weren’t there,” said the coach, referring to the final, which was played without fans due to the pandemic. So Terzic still has an unfinished business in the cup. “We want to complete that this year.”

RB Leipzig is in a form crisis

By the way, the opponent in the final was RB Leipzig. The Saxons were able to secure the title for this last year. However, RB is currently in a small form crisis, had to give up against Manchester City in the Champions League and recently conceded two bankruptcies in a row in the Bundesliga. But Terzic expects motivated Leipzigers: “It’s probably the only chance for them to win a title this season. That’s why they will do everything they can to get into the final as the defending champions.”

RB coach Marco Rose even spoke of a “final” before the duel with his ex-club. Rose continued: “BVB come here even with a defeat. Like us, they want to show a reaction. It’s tingling, it’s a decisive game.” BVB won the league 2-1 about four weeks ago. “We know what we have to do,” Terzic said with a view to Wednesday.

Everyone is aware that the direct duel for both of them away from Munich is perhaps the hardest imaginable hurdle. “It’s not easy this season anyway because we’ve had to play all the way away so far,” said Terzic. “But if we want to win the title, we also have to solve a difficult task.”

Hummels replaces Schlotterbeck, Haller is questionable

In Leipzig and beyond, Terzic will have to do without central defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who tore a muscle fiber in Munich. Mats Hummels will start in his place. Karim Adeyemi is red-banned. The use of center forward Sebastien Haller is still open. “He twisted his knee and couldn’t train yesterday, we’ll have to see about that,” said Terzic.