DFB Cup and Bundesliga: RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo – the magician is back

Again and again the Spaniard was thrown back by injuries. But when Dani Olmo is really fit, he makes the difference at RB Leipzig. And can tip the scales at the end of the season.

He was the outstanding player on the pitch, Dani Olmo almost single-handedly led RB Leipzig to the final of the DFB Cup. And showed once again that if he is really fit, he is the difference player in Leipzig’s midfield. The Spanish international scored one goal in the 5-1 triumph in Freiburg and set up three. Leipzig coach Marco Rose also knows how important the midfielder’s brilliant moments are: “We know Dani’s abilities, as well as his importance for us. Hopefully he’ll get going again at the end of the season and hopefully stay healthy.”

Overload 2020/21 led to many injuries

The RB coach addressed an equally important point. Because the last two seasons of Olmo are also characterized by many, mostly muscular injuries. Which in turn should have its origin in the 2020/21 season. He was already an absolute top player at RBL, and thanks to his skills, the Leipzig team made it to the round of 16 in the Champions League and finished second in the Bundesliga. After that, the Spaniard also played the European Championship and the Olympic Games with the national team. The heavy strain, 46 times for RB Leipzig and more than 20 games for Spain, took its toll. Olmo was absent for several weeks twice in the previous season due to a muscle fiber tear. And in the current season, too, the 24-year-old was slowed down several times due to injuries.

The magician does that difference in quality

But when Olmo plays – who quite rightly bears the nickname “Magician” – then a difference in quality at RB Leipzig can be seen. He sees spaces that others do not see. You notice immediately when he’s back, more dangerous passes are being played. Then, when his brilliant finisher, Christopher Nkunku, joins in, RB Leipzig can dominate and beat any opponent. The duo could be crucial for the remaining games when it comes to qualifying for the Champions League and the DFB Cup. If both are fit and in top form, RB Leipzig will almost certainly play in the premier class again next season. But there is this “if”. The fear that Olmo could injure himself again is great. After his first game of the entire season after a long break in Leverkusen, Olmo was rested in the following game and only came on in the last half hour. And in Freiburg, the Spaniard and Nkunku were substituted after 61 minutes. The ingenious duo is also too important in view of the important Bundesliga duel on Saturday back in Freiburg.

A great duo – Dani Olmo (L) and Christopher Nkunku (R)

Contract until 2024 – extend or sell?

And then there’s the contract that expires in 2024. It is still unclear whether Leipzig can keep the Spaniard or have to sell it. Olmo himself knows his worth and is “in no hurry”. There are many interested parties from other clubs, so RB Leipzig will have to stretch a lot – especially financially. Olmo is less interested in that for the time being: “We’ll see what happens. At the moment my focus is on this season. I want to win trophies and I’m happy that we can still fight for one this season.”

