DFB Cup: Leipzig succeeds in defending its title – sport.ORF.at

Christopher Nkunku (71st) and Dominik Szoboszlai (85th) gave Leipzig their second victory in the fourth cup final of the Saxons in the past five years with their goals. “It’s just awesome. We are very happy. Now it’s time to enjoy it,” said Laimer, who played through and saw the yellow card. “It was a very intense, hard-fought game. We’re overjoyed that we won,” added Schlager, who came on as a substitute in the 78th minute.

For Glasner, on the other hand, his two-year era does not end with the second title. Eintracht had won the Europa League under the Upper Austrian last year. Glasner’s disappointment at the missed victory was limited. “If we can act on an equal footing with Leipzig, that’s an honor for my team. That’s why pride prevails,” said the 48-year-old.

APA/AFP/Tobias Schwarz



Few highlights before the break

The game began with a minute’s silence for the 15-year-old youngster from Berlin who died a few days ago as a result of an assault at a youth tournament. After that, both fan camps supported their teams again, with a clear numerical advantage for Eintracht.

However, Leipzig had the first chance, but Werner’s shot was too central and weak (4th). On the other side, Randal Kolo Muani fired the first warning shot (16′). However, the finale remained poor in playful highlights, while numerous pyrotechnics were ignited in the stands.

Lucky opening goal for Leipzig

Frankfurt were the more aggressive eleven and increased the pressure after the break. However, the goal fell on the other side when the Eintracht defense was unable to clarify a changeover situation in Leipzig. Nkunku fired after a dribble in the penalty area, his shot deflected twice went into goalkeeper Kevin Trapp’s goal. Szoboszlai made the decision just before the end after assisting Nkunku.

Frankfurt missed out on participating in the Europa League and will compete in the Conference League with a new coach next season. Leipzig is qualified for the Champions League via the league. Laimer says goodbye to the Saxons with two cup wins. The Salzburger will presumably switch to the masters in Munich. “I want to try something new, see something new. I am grateful for the six years here. It was a good time,” said Laimer. For Schlager it is the first title abroad. With Nicolas Seiwald, the 25-year-old has again received a compatriot from the Salzburg football school.