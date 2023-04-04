Status: 03.04.2023 6:17 p.m

Before the quarter-finals in the DFB Cup, Eintracht Frankfurt is looking for efficiency in the final. Coach Oliver Glasner encourages the shape of his team.

20: 7 shots on goal, 17 inside the sixteen, seven on goal – and in the end only one 1:1 against VfL Bochum. No, the footballers at Eintracht Frankfurt are not currently doing their jobs very effectively.

Before the quarter-finals on Tuesday (04.04.2023) in the DFB Cup against Union Berlin (live from 6 p.m. in the audio stream and ticker on sportschau.de and the app), the performance of his team encourages Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner. “We will find opportunities” said Glasner at the press conference before the game on Monday. “In the last two games we were very variable offensively and created chances. Now we want to use them again . “

A win against the extraordinarily strong Unioner would be just right for the Hessians, after seven competitive games without a sense of achievement, the mood around Eintracht is rather subdued. “We all wish for this liberation. But we remain positive, also because the performance curve is pointing upwards,” said Glasner. “Now comes the final sprint in the league and in the cup. If we get back to our best form in the direction of the final, that can also be positive.”

Tuesday from 6 p.m. in the live ticker

arrow right

Quarterfinals

arrow right

“The players will have enough adrenaline in their blood”

You don’t have an open account against Union, said Glasner, after the 0-2 defeat at the Berliners almost ten days ago had started to rant. So there’s no reason to make your players even hotter. “If we run across the pitch foaming at the mouth and Union counters, that’s counterproductive. We need a good balance with a punch going forward. The players will have enough adrenaline in their veins.”

Of course it won’t be easy against Union, the Köpenickers are the positive surprise of the league this season, too 2-0 win against Eintracht was a lesson in efficiency. “They have a clear structure, are very stable defensively, narrow the spaces and are waiting for counterattacks,” Glasner said of the opponent. “They’re fast and robust up front and have the big tool set pieces.”

Can opener was once again a standard: Union Berlin gave Eintracht Frankfurt a lesson in effectiveness in the Bundesliga.

more

“Borré showed a great performance”

This is another reason why Kristijan Jakic could start again. Tuta is returning after a suspension in the league, but Jakic “did it very well,” said Glasner. “There are also considerations to play Jakic in the middle and Tuta on the right – because of the strength of the header. On the other hand, Hasebe’s calmness in the build-up is good for us. I haven’t decided yet.”

Christopher Lenz will be absent, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe is an option again. On the offensive, Rafael Borré, who was committed but unlucky against Bochum, should get another chance to prove himself. “I spoke to him. I think he did a great job,” said Glasner.

Quarterfinals: The game kicks off on April 4th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. 1. FC Union Berlin plays in Frankfurt am Main.

more

“Three wins, then you’re back at the Römer”

The emotional Borré could be the right man for the knockout game, especially since reaching the semi-finals would improve the mood around Eintracht in the long term. “A semi-final is not everyday. That would be very positive for the atmosphere in the entire club,” said Glasner, who knows exactly how short the distances can be in this competition. “Two wins, then you’re in the final. Three, then you’re back at the Römer.”

This is how Eintracht Frankfurt could play against Union Berlin in the DFB Cup: