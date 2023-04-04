Status: 4/4/2023 6:38 p.m

RB Leipzig goes into the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup against Borussia Dortmund with some negative experiences. The team is mature enough to turn things around, maybe even overripe.

It is likely to be more than an earnings crisis, because the results are sometimes too clear for that. RB Leipzig lost three of the last four Bundesliga games, in the meantime it took a beating in the Champions League with 0:7 Manchester City.

On Saturday (01.04.2023) 1. FSV Mainz 05 won 3-0 in the former central stadium. It was not a result that came about through adverse circumstances for the Saxons, but contradicted the course of the game. It was a defeat that was deserved, even at this level, and it was the signal that something had to change.

Team speaks without coach Rose

“The team sat down and discussed a few things without me being there” , reported Marco Rose in the press conference before the quarter-finals in the DFB Cup against Borussia Dortmund (Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, from 8.35 p.m. live in the radio report on Sportschau.de). The coach said it was “something normal” but at least for his time at the club in his hometown it’s a new situation.

Wednesday from 8.45 p.m. in the live ticker

arrow right

Quarterfinals

arrow right

“We don’t have enough sense of achievement, so the mood and atmosphere are appropriate” added Rose Emil Forsberg admitted that the team “unsure” may be.

Many older players at RB

Forsberg has played for RB Leipzig since 2015, just like Marcel Halstenberg and Willi Orban. They came at the season in which the Saxons secured promotion to the Bundesliga. They also have in common that they are older than 30 years.

All three were in the starting line-up against Mainz, along with 32-year-old Kevin Kampl and Janis Blaswich. The goalkeeper is 31 years old and even lowers the average a bit because he is replacing Peter Gulacsi, who is a year older than him and has been missing for months due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

(External) break needed soon

The RB team has reached a certain level of maturity, maybe even overmaturity. It can hardly be used as an explanation for the past few weeks, but the numbers show that a change could be imminent, which, as always in the club’s history, is likely to be based primarily on external arrivals.

The in-house junior academy continues to show little success, neither in terms of individual support nor in terms of team results. The U19s finished the round in the Bundesliga, North/Northeast Season, in seventh place.

On average times older than 28 years

The average age of the Leipzig starting XI against Mainz was 27.98 years. The 28 mark was broken a few weeks earlier. That was in the 2-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt after RB could still hope for the first championship. In the meantime, as fifth in the table and two points behind SC Freiburg in fourth, qualification for the Champions League is in danger.

The successful defense of the title in the cup is still possible if BVB, winner of 2021, is defeated in the quarter-finals. “There is absolutely no reason to doubt us” said Rose, who coached Dortmund last season: “The team isn’t a startled bunch that doesn’t know where the back and the front are.”

Mostly the youngest team

She’s definitely gotten older. In their first four seasons, Leipzig were the youngest team in terms of all games and all appearances, including the substitutes. In the following two seasons only two teams were younger: in 2020/21 it was 1. FC Köln and VfB Stuttgart, last season it was Bayer Leverkusen and VfB.

Leipzig are currently only in eleventh place, as the table shows:

Table by average age* (ascending) Platz Association Average age (years) 1. VfB Stuttgart 24,51 2. VfL Wolfsburg 24,88 3. Bayer Leverkusen 25,09 4. 1. FC Cologne 25,98 5. Borussia Dortmund 26,05 6. FC Augsburg 26,40 7. FC Bayern Munich 26,49 8. Eintracht Frankfurt 26,55 9. Hertha BSC 26,59 10. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 26,60 11. RB Leipzig 26,63 12. 1.FSV Mainz 05 26,88 13. SV Werder Bremen 26,88 14. Borussia Monchengladbach 27,14 15. SC Freiburg 27,27 16. FC Schalke 04 27,91 17. 1. FC Union Berlin 28,20 18. VfL Bochum 29.03

* All players used are included, the age is calculated on the day. Example: A player who is 26 years and 80 days old counts as 26.22 (22:365 rounds up to 0.22)