DFB Cup: SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig: Tuesday live on free TV | Sports

The reunion!

On May 21, 2022, RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg faced each other in the final of the DFB Cup, RB won 4:2 iE 346 days later there is a reunion.

However: Instead of the final, the two Bundesliga teams now meet in the semifinals. Leipzig’s sports director Max Eberl after the draw: “Freiburg away is definitely not the ideal choice for this semi-final. But we’re greedy, we absolutely want to take the last step and reach the final. The constellation that we play there in the league only a few days later is of course strange.” On May 6th Leipzig have to play in the league at SC.

Freiburg had a similar experience in the quarter-finals. At that time it went to Bayern Munich. There it was a 2:1 and entry into the semi-finals. A few days later they met again in the league and Bayern won (1-0). Who is going into the final now?

You can see the cup semi-final between SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig on Tuesday live on free TV ZDFthe Pay-TV station also broadcasts Sky the game. Alternatively, you can also fight for the final in the BILD.de live ticker pursue. Kick-off in Freiburg is 8.45 p.m.