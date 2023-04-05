VfB Stuttgart is struggling to reach the semi-finals in a weak cup match against 1. FC Nürnberg. After the change of coach to Sebastian Hoeneß, a curious series continues for VfB. The new coach immediately proves a golden touch.

Sebastian Hoeneß celebrated a lackluster debut victory as coach of VfB Stuttgart and led the Swabians to the semi-finals of the DFB Cup. The bottom of the table in the Bundesliga won 1-0 (0-0) in the black and red atmosphere of 1. FC Nuremberg and made it into the top four for the first time since 2013. Enzo Millot redeemed the Swabians in a long, balanced game on Wednesday evening in the 83rd minute.

For VfB it was the continuation of a curious series in this cup season. At 1-0 in the first round at Dynamo Dresden, Pellegrino Matarazzo was still on the bench as coach. In the second round against Arminia Bielefeld (6:0) interim coach Michael Wimmer was responsible, in the round of 16 at SC Paderborn (2:1) Bruno Labbadia. With Sebastian Hoeneß, coach number four, we went to the semi-finals.

The success in the DFB Cup does not solve Stuttgart’s relegation worries in the Bundesliga, but it can provide the necessary push in the fight for relegation. Especially before the game on Sunday against Keller’s competitor VfL Bochum. For the “club” the end of the cup is the next mood dampener in the already difficult football weeks.

50,000 fans turned Nuremberg’s Max Morlock Stadium into a cauldron right from the start. The rush, which was unusual for Franconian conditions, even led to such massive problems on arrival that the game was kicked off 30 minutes later than planned. At least for the supporters who had hoped for playful highlights, the wait wasn’t worth it at first.

Great opportunities are scarce

In the early minutes, the action took place exclusively between the penalty areas, intense duels in midfield determined the game. Stuttgart, where Hoeneß called Atakan Karazor, Luca Pfeiffer, Chris Führich and Borna Sosa into the starting XI, were slightly superior – but the guests only rarely made it into the top third against well defending Franks around FCN debutant Jannes Horn.

From the middle of the first half, the urge phases then alternated, but great chances remained in short supply. First, the Swabians controlled the game. There were hardly any breaks for the “club”, which only managed a few relief attacks. However, the final minutes belonged to the hosts again, who in turn lacked precision in the end. There was no sign of a class difference in a tough cup game in the first 45 minutes.

Whatever Hoeneß gave the Stuttgarters in his first half speech, it had an effect: the Bundesliga club suddenly showed the announced offensive football and got their first big chance with a header from Waldemar Anton (53rd minute). Pfeiffer (63′) was unable to take advantage of an unnecessary rebound from FCN keeper Peter Vindahl and put the ball over the goal from close range – lucky for Nuremberg.

The substitution of Serhou Guirassy livened up the Stuttgart offensive game. Vindahl (71st) parried twice against the center forward. On the other hand, Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow, who played in Nuremberg from 2017 to 2019, was completely unemployed. In this phase, the “Club” placed themselves far behind, all men were in their own half. When everything pointed to an extension, Millot, who had just been substituted, redeemed the guests. Hoeneß showed a golden touch and can look forward to a successful debut.