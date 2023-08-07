DFB Cup: The stumbling blocks for Werder Bremen, 1. FC Köln and Co.

Status: 07.08.2023 2:22 p.m

The new competitive season also starts for the Bundesliga teams on Friday. Difficult tasks await some favorites in the first round of the DFB Cup.

The feeling of great respect for the first round of the DFB Cup has now become established among the teams from the Bundesliga. After all, for a number of years it has been the case that the second and third division teams have started the season beforehand and have their first competitive games in their legs, while it is the premiere of the season for the clubs from the upper house.

A lot of uncertainty against an outsider who is already much further in development – that poses dangers for the favorites. Sportschau.de names the biggest stumbling blocks for the Bundesliga teams.

Bremen’s weakness at the start has a long tradition

Werder Bremen is generally considered endangered when the cup competition starts – because as successful as the club with the second most titles (six cup wins) is there, things have been bumpy in the recent past. Werder have failed at the first hurdle five times in the past twelve years, most recently in the summer of 2021 when there was a 2-0 defeat at the then third division club VfL Osnabrück.

Now, with Viktoria Köln, another team from this league is the opponent, and again it is a dangerous one. On the first day of the game, the team coached by Olaf Janßen showed in a 3-1 win against SC Verl that they have the potential to surprise the league this season – and maybe also surprise them in the cup on Saturday (08/12/2023)? “Werder Bremen is of course a dream lot. If we win the thing, there would be a huge party,” said Janßen recently to the “liga3-online.de” portal.

Dangerous climbers and descentrs

Mainz 05 have been unscathed in the first round for the past three years – but this time coach Bo Svensson’s team got one of the lots that no Bundesliga club would want. Mainz also has to play second division promoted SV Elversberg on Saturday. Although he only has one point after two league games, he was close to victory both at Hannover 96 (2-2 after a 2-0 lead) and against Rostock, when both goals conceded in the 1-2 were well into injury time.

Arminia Bielefeld is also hoping for a win after the painful relegation to the 3rd division. There were no points at 1: 3 at Dynamo Dresden at the start, the team could still be dangerous for VfL Bochum. Because after the relegation bankruptcies against Wehen Wiesbaden, Bielefeld presented itself again as a unit on the pitch around striker Fabian Klos.

Two returnees to professional football prove themselves

Like Mainz, FC Augsburg, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and 1. FC Köln also have to deal with promoted teams. In Bavaria, there will be a southern derby on Sunday between FCA and SpVgg Unterhaching, who made a remarkable return to professional football last weekend with a 1-1 draw at Jahn Regensburg, who had been relegated to the second division.

This also applies to VfB Lübeck, who also had to deal with a relegation at the start with SV Sandhausen and took a 0-0 draw. Lübeck meets Hoffenheim on Sunday.

If both Unterhaching and Lübeck appear with similar intensity against their Bundesliga opponents, there is definitely something in the DFB Cup for them.

Will Cologne be eliminated again in the first round?

The Cologne draw is even more dangerous. Steffen Baumgart’s team has to go to the notorious Bremer Bridge, the home of VfL Osnabrück. In a breath-taking finale of the season, Lower Saxony secured promotion to the 2nd league and took a point away from SC Paderborn (1-1) last matchday.

Osnabrück now wants to celebrate the first success of the new season on the big stage. The game will be broadcast live on ARD and streamed on sportschau.de. What gives the purple and white hope: Cologne failed in the first round last season, when the Bundesliga team lost in Regensburg on penalties.

Run-up time for the defending champion and top favourite

Cup winners RB Leipzig and champions Bayern Munich have a small advantage in the first round of the cup. While the other teams fight for progress, the two teams compete against each other in the Supercup. Means: Leipzig and Bayern have time to warm up before their first cup appearances, so the lead of the lower-class teams is lost accordingly.

Nevertheless, the tasks will be quite considerable. FC Bayern have to go to third division promoted Preußen Münster, Leipzig to SV Wehen Wiesbaden, who had made the leap into the second division before the season and recently caused a sensation with a 1-0 win at Hertha BSC. However, the two games will not take place until September 26th and 27th respectively.

