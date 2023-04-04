As of: 04/03/2023 9:21 p.m

Just over two weeks ago, 1. FC Union and Eintracht Frankfurt met in the Bundesliga, now the quarter-finals in the DFB Cup follow. The 2-0 victory at the Alte Försterei should now be followed by a place in the semi-finals away from home.

Union coach Urs Fischer is concerned with the astonishingly weak first half of his team in the last two Bundesliga home games – especially last Saturday against Stuttgart, but also before the international break against Frankfurt. In addition to the praise for the improvement in performance after the break, Urs Fischer also – quite rightly – blamed the “necessary luck” for the victories.

When seeing Eintracht again in the DFB Cup, the Irons shouldn’t rely too much on this delicate component: “The team still spends a lot. That’s perhaps the prerequisite that this luck is on our side at the moment So I think we can assess that correctly. But we shouldn’t overdo it,” said Fischer.



Too many English weeks?

The coach also questions himself critically. However, he sees the reasons for the initial difficulties more in the many English weeks with games every three days: “We make a living from the fact that everyone can train according to principles and processes. And that was all in the last few weeks not the case. We are already missing these training weeks as preparation”.

Even now, training was only possible to a limited extent, regeneration and game preparation were the focus. However, Union should not oversleep the first half in Frankfurt if possible.



Opponent Eintracht Frankfurt without a win in seven games

Until recently, the Europa League champion was all sunshine. But now, within a few weeks, it has become restless in Frankfurt, the mood is tense. The discarded label of the “Diva vom Main” is experiencing a renaissance: Trouble on all levels, not just in sports. With the disappointing draw on Friday against relegation contenders Bochum, Eintracht has now been without a win for seven competitive games including the Champions League exit.

After the defeat at Union, coach Oliver Glasner had harshly criticized his defense in particular – and in Frankfurt it is even speculated that Glasner will prematurely get out of his contract, which runs until 2024, because important players such as star striker Randal Kolo Muani and Daichi Kamada will leave the club in the summer and the coach so that perspectives could be lost. In addition, the association is burdened by the cocaine affair involving President Fischer and the dispute between the head of the supervisory board, Holzer, and the spokesman for the board, Hellmann. Hellmann is currently also interim managing director of the DFL and is said to be not averse to taking on the job permanently. In any case, the ailing Eintracht urgently needs a sporting sense of achievement.



This is how Union could play in Frankfurt

It will probably only be decided shortly before kick-off whether the regular keeper Frederik Rönnow will return to the goal. Substitute Lennart Grill represented the Dane well against Stuttgart. After initial uncertainties, Grill was one of the guarantors of success with several strong saves. Urs Fischer can also rely on his number 2, who has been signed on since last week. The coach will probably only rotate a little. The three-man central defense Doekhi, Knoche, Leite should also be untouchable against Frankfurt, on the right wing the Croatian national player Juranovic, who was rested against Stuttgart, will probably move back into the starting XI for Trimmel.

Roussillon is set on the left, competitor Nico Gießelmann is missing anyway. There could be changes in attacking midfield ahead of clearer and booster Khedira. Thorsby and/or Seguin would be alternatives to Laidouni and possibly Haberer as well. And in attack, a duo has become almost irreplaceable in recent weeks. Becker and Behrens harmonize perfectly, both scored a goal and prepared a goal against Stuttgart.

The possible line-up:

Grill (Rönnow) – Juranovic, Doekhi, Knoche, Leite, Roussillon – Khedira – Thorsby, Haberer – Becker, Behrens



Prognosis

With great effort and luck, Union was able to win the guests from Frankfurt two and a half weeks ago defeat at the old forester 2:0. Above all, shooting star Kolo Muani had plunged the Union defense from one embarrassment to the next. “Great player,” enthuses Urs Fischer, “he actually has everything a striker needs. Difficult to stop, we have to try to make up for it as a team.”

Easier said than done, against an overall very strong team: “We have to do some things better than the last time we met,” says Fischer, who won the Swiss Cup as a player and coach. “In the end, I do believe that we have to put our virtues on the pitch, that we really need a very good day and that Frankfurt aren’t at their best.”

Should Union reach the semi-finals of the DFB Cup again like last season, coaches and players can look forward to another additional English week without intensive training sessions at the beginning of May. But Urs Fischer should certainly be able to live with that.

rbb | 24 tip: Union wins on penalties.

