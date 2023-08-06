DFB director Rudi Völler talks about points play and amateur football clubs

The sporting bright spots of the past days of the German Football Association (DFB) are still shining. When Rudi Völler, director of the senior national team, turned up at a press event in Hanau, a large crowd of children and adults immediately gathered around the former striker. It is true that he ended his active football career in 1996 in the service of Bayer 04 Leverkusen. But the 63-year-old is still welcome in his hometown. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and one of his deputies, Peter Frymuth, were able to talk undisturbed. The people of Hanau were less interested in their presence.

The fact that the DFB actually wanted to present its newly created “Points Game” was somewhat overlooked in view of the pressing issues in the professional field. The last three tournaments for men, women and U21 were disappointing. All three teams flew home after the preliminary round of the World or European Championships and presented themselves as weak in terms of play.

Zeitgeist gnaws at amateur football

In his analysis, Völler also hinted at fundamental thoughts: “Many small clubs in Germany have problems with volunteers and also with their youth teams. But the small clubs are the foundation.” The zeitgeist is gnawing at amateur football. Many children and young people are no longer dependent on the clubs offered by the DFB. Netflix, game consoles, smartphones and many other offers are vying for the attention of the target group. It is no longer a matter of course that young people spend every free second on the sports field.

More and more amateur clubs hardly get a men’s team together and merge their youth teams into so-called youth game communities. “My heart is bleeding. We used to have an incredible number of youth teams at TSV 1860 Hanau. Today there are only two men’s teams. And that’s a problem that many small amateur clubs have. There is a lack of youngsters,” said Völler. And adding, considering the situation: “We are currently discussing a lot about talent development. But the most important thing will be that we get the boys and girls to play football again.”

In view of all these bleak prospects in professional and amateur football alike, it is not surprising that the world‘s largest sports federation would like to encourage its large amateur football division to be a little more active a year before the European Championship in its own country.

For the integration of the amateur clubs, the DFB has now considered a game in addition to the actual game – the so-called points game. Committed clubs that offer referee courses, start a new team or sit down with the respective club advisors of the national association can collect points and will receive corresponding bonuses depending on how full the account is at the end of the promotion period. “So measures are rewarded that some clubs are already doing anyway. And if clubs don’t offer them yet, hopefully this campaign will motivate them,” said DFB Vice President Peter Frymuth.

He rates the point game as a success if around 4,000 clubs took part. Roughly 25,000 amateur clubs are registered with the DFB. “The great work of the amateur clubs is often neglected in the media coverage,” said President Neuendorf, recalling the DFB’s mission: to promote football, also at the grassroots level. Maybe there will be something again with the bright spots among the pros.

