En the day before the congress of the international football association FIFA in the Rwandan capital Kigali, the German Football Association (DFB) announced that it would not support the re-election of FIFA President Gianni Infantino by acclamation.

“In the past few weeks, we have received little or no information from FIFA on various issues. FIFA must become much more open and transparent in its dealings with the national associations. In its own interest, it should explain how and why certain decisions are made and who was involved in making them. That has not always been the case recently,” Neuendorf is quoted as saying by his association in a press release.

Meanwhile, eight international unions have expressed disappointment at a sharp deterioration in the situation of migrant workers since the end of the World Cup in the Emirate of Qatar in December. “With the tournament, the workers’ hopes of having a say in their lives and future have left the city,” said a statement, supported in part by the International Union of Woodworkers and Construction Workers, which is dealing with the situation migrant workers in Qatar on the basis of an agreement with the Qatar organizing committee for years.

“The lack of further progress in protecting human rights, such as freedom of association and collective labor rights, shows that to date there is no tangible or enduring legacy of the World Cup of which Qatar, FIFA or the world can be proud,” it says in the statement.

Observers in Qatar reported continuous breaches of the law by employers who did not have to fear punishment and felt encouraged by this. In addition, any “significant cooperation” with the international trade unions had been broken off. The deteriorating situation is also reflected in the arrest and threats to workers. The positive change has come to a standstill.

