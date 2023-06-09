DFB extend contracts of Hermann Gerland and di Salvo

DShortly before the European Championships in Georgia and Romania (June 21 to July 8), the German Football Association extended the expiring contracts of U-21 national coach Antonio Di Salvo and assistant coach Hermann Gerland up to and including July 2025. That gives tailwind before a big tournament,” said DFB sporting director Rudi Völler this Friday. In his 20 months in office, Di Salvo (44) has “found his own style as head coach, developing the team and each individual player during this time ‘ said Joti Chatzialexiou, sporting director of the national teams.

The former professional Di Salvo has been with the DFB since 2013, from 2016 to 2021 he acted as an assistant to U-21 coach Stefan Kuntz and during this time he won the European Championship twice. In the summer of 2021, the Salvo succeeded the 1996 European champion. “I would like to thank everyone involved for the great trust in extending my contract before the U-21 EURO. This is both a mandate and an incentive to approach this tournament meticulously and with full motivation so that we can play successfully,” explained the Paderborn native.

The fact that the DFB managed to extend the contract with 69-year-old Gerland is a “great sign,” said Chatzialexiou. The long-time assistant coach of record champions Bayern Munich has been at Di Salvo’s side since his promotion.

Starting Saturday, the German team will be preparing for the finals of the European Championship in Prad in South Tyrol. The DFB selection will play the first game on June 22 (6 p.m. on Sat.1) in Kutaisi against Israel. The remaining preliminary round matches in Group C against the Czech Republic (June 25) and England (June 28) will take place in Batumi, where the team will also set up its headquarters.